“I was like 15, I met Drake”: Mikey Williams, Angel Reese discuss UCF star's meeting with $250 million worth rapper, other celebrity encounters

UCF freshman star Mikey Williams made a guest appearance on Thursday's episode of Angel Reese's podcast 'Unapologetically Angel.' Together, they discussed a wide range of topics, including his basketball career and the encounters he had with several celebrities.

One particularly interesting anecdote Williams shared was about the time he crossed paths with a renowned rapper and songwriter Drake, who is worth an estimated $250 million.

"Main thing is I don't change who I am like for nobody. I could do it in a good way, but I'm not just going to change, you know what I'm trying to say?" Mikey told Reese, who asked him what separates him from others (35:03). "I ain't changing who I am 'cause you right here. 'Cause I was like 15, I met Drake."

Reese further asked Williams if there was a celebrity, either a man or a woman, that he would like to meet.

"I would want to meet Alicia Keys," the 6-foot-3 guard replied.

Later in the episode (timestamp 48:00)when asked about his favorite celebrity encounters, he said

"I met a lot of people. I'm trying to think — I met A'ja Wilson, I actually took a picture. I was in the car."

Mikey Williams also shared on the show an instance when he met rapper NBA Youngboy.

"When I met NBA Youngboy, he looked fake," he said. "He just looked fake, like he's a character. That was on the first time, though."

Mikey Williams gives an update on his return date from injury

Mikey Williams, who transferred to the University of Central Florida from Memphis earlier this year, has not played in a game for the Knights yet this season due to a foot injury.

While preparing for his debut against Texas A&M during practice, Williams suffered a minor injury that has kept him sidelined. He has already missed the first four games and is reportedly unlikely to be fit to play against No. 19 Wisconsin on Friday.

During his appearance on Angel Reese's podcast, Mikey Williams provided an update on his recovery and possible return.

"As soon as my foot heal up, I think I got about a few more days," he said. "Hopefully, I'll be back next game, but if not the game after."

The four-star guard in the class of 2023 initially committed to Penny Hardaway's team. However, he did not play a single match for the Tigers as he faced gun charges. In December last year, Williams' charges were dropped as part of a plea deal. He was instead asked to complete 80 hours of community service, among other conditions as part of his pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

