Angel Reese reacts to her 'craziest' music video appearance ft. Latto and Cardi B that drew 139M viewers

Angel Reese reacted to her cameo appearance on the music video of Latto's song "Put It On Da Floor" featuring rapper Cardi B. Since making her debut in the WNBA, the Chicago Sky star has become a sensation among younger fans.

Interestingly, Reese was featured in Latto's music video a year before her WNBA debut. The video was uploaded to YouTube on June 2, 2023, and has since garnered approximately 139 million views. Reese also posted an Instagram story showcasing the video playing on her TV, along with a caption expressing her thoughts to her 4.5 million followers.

"I be forgetting I was in this video😭 craziest day of my life," Reese captioned.

Reese shares her cameo on Latto's music video. (Credits: @angelreese5/Instagram)

Reese appears in the video during rapper Cardi B's verse. When the rapper talks about LSU, the video shows Reese staring at the camera while standing in a supermarket wearing a blue hoodie with braids and transparent glasses.

Angel Reese holds a special giveaway for her fans in Chicago city

WNBA star Angel Reese was seen driving around Chicago city and handing out her special edition Reese Puffs cereal to her fans. The Chicago Sky star documented her act in a video she posted on her TikTok account.

The Reese Effect, an Angel Reese fan page uploaded the video on X, formerly Twitter.

Reese is sitting inside her car and handing out Reese Puffs to her fans who were excited seeing the rookie. Reese asked the fans to say hi to her TikTok and the fans gladly did so while yelling in excitement.

The Chicago Sky star partnered up with the Cereal brand in September this year. After their partnership, the cereal brand has released four special edition boxes of Reese Puffs featuring the Sky star on the front.

The Sky star was also excited to partner up with the cereal brand as she expressed her thoughts about the deal in the brand's press release.

"I’m so excited to partner with such an iconic brand. Not only does this fulfill my childhood dream of being on a cereal box, but there couldn’t be a better fit for me to join forces with than REESE’S PUFFS cereal," Angel Reese said.

The Chicago Sky star is enjoying the offseason. However, she will soon be back in action in January as a player for Rose BC in the 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled.

