"Jordan had that factor" - Mikey Williams snubs Steph Curry while sharing his Mt. Rushmore of NBA GOATs

Former high school star and current UCF player Mikey Williams shared his Mt. Rushmore of NBA GOATs, which doesn't include four-time NBA champion Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

The freshman player out of San Diego talked about his life on and off the court, on Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese's Unapologetically Angel podcast, which dropped on Thursday.

Asked by Reese about his Mt. Rushmore of NBA GOATs, Mikey Williams mentioned LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant before pausing and adding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 20-year-old said:

"I can't go in order, but I gotta get Bron up there, obviously. I gotta go Jordan up there. I gotta go Kobe. Probably Shai. It's probably everybody's though but it is what it is.

"There been so many good players. Yeah some players just had that something to them, like, that helps like on the court like Jordan, like he had that factor, like he was cold, but it was just like him too like what they that aura..."

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 33:23:

That Curry isn't on Mikey Williams' top four of NBA greats is somehow surprising, considering they are both known scorers, who can light it up from beyond the arc. But, like what he said, it is what it is.

Mikey Williams gets second chance at UCF

Mikey Williams is continuing his burgeoning basketball career at his new home of University of Central Florida, with his coach saying that his transition has been going well.

The former San Ysidro High School in San Diego standout had initially committed to play for Memphis but didn't see action for the Tigers because of legal issues he had to deal with, stemming from his April 2023 arrest over allegations that he had fired a gun at a car full of people at his home.

Following legal proceedings, he was sentenced to a year of summary probation in August, and his felony charge reduced to a misdemeanor, opening the way for him to continue his collegiate career, this time with the UCF Knights.

During media day for the ongoing season, UFC coach Johnhny Dawkins spoke about the decision to bring over Mikey Williams to the program and how his transition has been like. The former NBA player-turned-coach said (via ESPN):

"When we brought him in, of course we met, we did our due diligence. We want to see if the young man is the right fit for our program. ... And fortunately, I have a university that trusts me in my evaluation process."

"And he's been terrific, I mean, in every sense of the word. I mean, he's been terrific on and off the court, every day."

Mikey Williams is yet to see action for the Knights this season as he recovers from foot injury, but, when healthy, he's expected to be a key part of the rotation at UCF, which holds a 4-0 record.

