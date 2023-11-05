Is Mikey Williams in prison? Looking at Memphis Tiger guard's status who was arrested for gun charges

Mikey Williams had a promising future ahead of him in his journey to make it to the professional basketball league. The 6-foot-4 guard started making noise when he played for the San Ysidro High School. In the three seasons (sophomore season with Lake Norman Christian High School) that he played high school ball, Williams established himself as a player with untapped potential.

On Nov. 5, 2022, Williams confirmed his commitment to play for the University of Memphis for his basketball collegiate career. Additionally, he garnered a huge following on social media with more than five million followers on Instagram and TikTok, as per a Yahoo! Sports article by Jeff Eisenberg.

However, things have not panned out as well as Williams hoped for. Last April 13, he was arrested for six counts of assault with a firearm. The incident involved the NBA prospect using a firearm on an occupied vehicle. Luckily enough, no one was injured.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So, is Mikey Williams in prison? According to an NBC 7 San Diego article, he was released with a $50,000 bail.

His six accounts of assault with a firearm involve "one count of firing into an occupied motor vehicle" and "two counts of making threats that could result in death or great bodily injury," as per Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Eisenberg.

Mikey Williams' status

Williams' nine felony charges have a penalty of up to 30 years in prison if found guilty. Regarding the University of Memphis' NCAA season, he remains out of the team's lineup due to his ongoing issue.

Additionally, Mikey Williams is scheduled to appear in a jury trial on Dec. 14 while he remains in California. In an interview with Yahoo! Sports' Eisenberg, Los Angeles criminal defense attorney Arash Hashemi talked about the challenging nature of Williams' case.

"I know the justice system says innocent until proven guilty," Hashemi said, "but if you're charged with nine accounts, it's an uphill battle no matter what. Unless some new evidence comes out that we don't know about, I think his defense attorneys have their work cut out for them. I don't think it looks good for him."

Hashemi sees the charges against Williams being troubling enough that his status looks bleak at this point. Be that as it may, it is yet to be seen what ruling befalls Williams during his jury trial.