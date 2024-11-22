"He looks fake" - Mikey Williams shares hilarious first impression of NBA Youngboy on Angel Reese's podcast

UCF Knights point guard Mikey Williams had a hilarious first impression of rapper NBA Youngboy. On Thursday's episode of "Unapologetically Angel," hosted by WNBA star Angel Reese, he talked about his encounter with the rapper.

Williams developed a close friendship with NBA Youngboy since meeting him as a fan. But when Reese asked the college player whether he had met any celebs, he had a hilarious first impression of the rapper.

"When I met NBA Youngboy, he looked fake," Williams said. "He just looked fake, like he's a character. That was on the first time, though." (13:15)

Williams and Reese laughed about his first impression of the rapper. The Chicago Sky forward asked if the UCF player still considers the rapper his favorite.

"Yeah, him. No cap.

He told Reese that he met Youngboy backstage at a concert.

"The first time I met him was, I think I was at a concert. I was backstage. ... I met him backstage the first time."

After their encounter, Williams and Youngboy have become close. In 2020, a video of them working on their basketball game together was posted online.

Mikey Williams named his favorite women's basketball players

In the interview, Mikey Williams named his favorite women's basketball players.

"I like Rickea [Jackson]," Williams said. "I like Zia [Cooke], too. I know them though, too. So, I've been liking them. (Pointed at Reese) I don't got to say it. But other than that, I don't watch it too much." (40:00)

Williams said he doesn’t follow the professional women’s league but is a big fan of the college game. He also shared plans to attend more UCF women’s basketball games.

Williams named LeBron James as one of his Mount Rushmore of NBA stars

Mikey Williams discussed his Mount Rushmore of NBA players in the show. He mentioned Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. There have been many outstanding and gifted players in the league, so Williams gave tribute to the other guys he neglected to mention.

The 6-foot-3 point guard explained that the players he mentioned brought something different to the court. Specifically, Williams spoke about Jordan's "aura" when he used to play.

