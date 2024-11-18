“Mikey and Angel before 2025 is insane”: College hoops fans react to Chicago Sky star lip-syncing to trendy TikTok sound with UCF Knights hooper

Angel Reese and UCF Knights star Mikey Williams entertained college basketball fans with a trendy interaction. On Sunday, the Chicago Sky star shared a video on TikTok where they took part in an ongoing trend.

Williams was the latest guest on Reese's new podcast, "Unapologetically Angel." In the 11-second video that Reese uploaded on TikTok, they hopped on the 'In da clurb, we all fam' trend, which has taken over the social media platform.

Per Goss.ie, the dialogues from the trend are from a 2016 episode of Broad City, an American sitcom, during which two ladies in a nightclub talked about nightclub etiquette.

Reese and Williams' video, which has garnered over 220,000 likes, drew the attention of several fans.

Angel Reese and Mikey Williams' chemistry drew the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

"Mikey and Angel before 2025 is insane," one fan said.

"Aye dis a good couple frl," another said.

Another fan added, "He looks like he is trying to mesmerize her with that smile."

Other fans appreciated them individually, pointing out how happy they looked in the moment while doing the trend.

Other fans were happy to see Reese and Williams share a stage together.

"Bro everyone wants to be around ANGEL," one fan said.

"He looks sm more happier put together and at peace," another said.

Another fan added, "The most beautiful woman in the NBA."

Angel Reese starred in her final season at LSU

Angel Reese enjoyed a strong 2023-24 season with the LSU Tigers, capping off her college basketball career in style. She finished as the leader of the SEC in scoring and rebounding for the second consecutive season, averaging 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds.

Angel Reese enjoyed a memorable final season in college basketball.

Reese was named the SEC Player of the Year, made the All-SEC First-Team and earned USBWA First-Team All-American honors. The Chicago Sky took note of her impressive performances, making her the seventh pick in this year's WNBA draft.

