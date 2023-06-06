What happened to Mikey Williams? Details emerge on the Memphis commit getting arrested on multiple charges

Many people are beginning to ask questions on the arrest of 18-year-old high school basketball star Mikey Williams. Williams was arrested at his house on April 13 and subsequently detained in police custody.

Williams, who has been recruited by the University of Memphis’ basketball program, was taken into custody over five charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

What led to Mikey Williams’ arrest?

Williams’ arrest by the police came after an incident which occurred earlier at his residence in Jamul, California. The basketball star was alleged to have fired shots at a car with people inside. While the car was hit, none of the people inside were hurt.

The arrest was made while the police were executing a search warrant. However, he was released the following day after securing a bail of $50,000. Lieutenant Gavin Lanning of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department hinted at the possibility of Williams eventually facing just a single charge risking anywhere between six months to four years in prison.

The aftermath of Mikey Williams' arrest

In a virtual court appearance on April 20, the talented point guard pleaded not guilty to all charges of assault with a deadly weapon brought against him. University of Memphis, where he is expected to play next season, claimed in a statement that they were “aware of the situation and are gathering more information”.

Williams is expected back in court on June 15. However, a request has been filed on his behalf by his attorney to have his legal team represent him. But his presence is required, either virtually or physically, on June 29 at a preliminary hearing.

Possible effects on his career

This arrest can cause a potential massive setback for Williams’ career. If he is found guilty by the court and sentenced, his admission to the University of Memphis will likely be forfeited and with that might end all his hopes of ever playing college basketball.

Williams was rated 4-star by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals before he committed to the University of Memphis. His high school career was nothing short of amazing and expectations are high for his college career.

Mikey Williams' brand has grown quite a large following across social media. His over followers on Instagram and other members of the public will be following to see how this case unfolds while hoping that we all get to see him resume at Memphis next season.

Poll : 0 votes