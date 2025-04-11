"It will be fun" - Flau'jae Johnson excited to team up with Notre Dame transfer Kate Koval after LSU commitment

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson was eligible for the WNBA Draft this year since she will turn 22 years old, but she opted to remain in college basketball for an extra year. Johnson's Tigers were eliminated from the 2025 NCAA Tournament by the UCLA Bruins and coach Kim Mulkey has wasted no time in refreshing the team by acquiring former Notre Dame forward Kate Koval from the transfer portal.

Ad

During Thursday's segment of the "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, Johnson shared her excitement at Koval joining the Tigers (21:55).

"Really excited about that landing," Flau'jae Johnson said. "Y'all already know. Post player is important to everything we do. I do know her, we've met. She came to LSU but she ended up going to Notre Dame. But you know how that goes. Sometimes you've got to get your feet wet.

Ad

Trending

"I'm excited for her to be coming back. I'm always excited to play with new people. I'm always excited to see what their mentality is, how they cope, how they live. It will be fun. But, Kate's a bucket, so, we're gonna have a nice presence in the paint starting with her."

Ad

Kate Koval averaged 5.3 points on 45.1% shooting from the floor, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Fighting Irish this past season.

Flau'jae Johnson reveals surprise at portal movement

It has been a busy off-season in college basketball so far and there have been plenty of surprise portal moves. Perhaps the most surprising move has been Olivia Miles opting against declaring for the WNBA Draft and instead entering the transfer portal from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and joining the TCU Horned Frogs.

Ad

During Thursday's segment of the "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, the charismatic Flau'jae Johnson revealed her surprise at some of the moves made by top players after the season ended (20:36).

"I've seen a lot of crazy stuff," Flau'jae Johnson said. "A lot of top players in the portal. People committing really quick and really early. I was surprised at the whole dang near whole Notre Dame team leaving. That was crazy. I was like, 'Why is everybody leaving?

Ad

Ad

Johnson further pinpointed the surprising nature of Miles' transfer decision due to the setup that Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey had with Miles partnering with Wooden Award finalist Hannah Hidalgo.

" Where is y'all going?' Nobody's talking about that, I wanna know what's going on 'cause I would not have expected Olivia Miles to get gone bro," Johnson said. "They was a cold trio. Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles, Neal Ivey. Eitherway, a lot of people are transferring so I ain't expect her to go to TCU though. That was crazy. TCU must have thrown that bag because, back-to-back top transfers, I like it."

Olivia Miles' move to TCU has supercharged an emerging basketball power and Flau'jae Johnson opting to remain at LSU will make for an interesting 2025-2026 season with college basketball retaining its top stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here