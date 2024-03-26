WNBA legend Nancy Lieberman showed off Caitlin Clark gifting her a game-worn jersey.

Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 64-54 to advance to the Sweet 16, in a much closer game than most thought.

The Hawkeyes were a No. 1 seed, but Iowa faced some scares; however, Clark played a key role in the win.

Following the victory, Clark gifted Lieberman her game-worn jersey to show off their friendship.

"Thank you for the game worn jersey and our friendship. It will hang in my home proudly" she captioned the post.

Nancy Lieberman played as a pro from 1980 until 1997 and returned for one season in 2008. Lieberman was drafted first overall in the WBL Draft in 1980 and was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996 and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

Lieberman played just one season in the WNBA as the league was introduced in 1997, and signed a seven-day contract in 2008 with the Detroit Shock to play in the league as a 50-year-old.

In the win over West Virginia, Clark had a game-high 32 points.

Iowa advances to Sweet 16 backed by Caitlin Clark

The Iowa Hawkeyes offense struggled on Monday as they scored under 70 points and in those games, they were 3-8 in Clark's Iowa's tenure.

Although the Hawkeyes did struggle at times on Monday, Clark says this was one of the hardest games to win.

"This is one of the hardest rounds in the NCAA tournament," Clark said, via ESPN. "Everyone is really good. You're expected to win. You're on your home court. You have all the pressure in the world. They have absolutely nothing to lose to come in here and upset us."

It was also the final time that Clark got to play at home, which was surreal for the projected first-overall pick in the WNBA Draft.

"I wish I could have stayed on court for a while and soaked it all in a little longer," Clark said in Iowa's locker room afterward. "But I don't think that there's a better way we could go out than just a gritty, resilient win. Honestly, it was almost the opposite of Iowa basketball in a way, but I think that's what makes it that much sweeter.

"Our defense was really good, and people don't always give our defense too much credit. That was the reason we won tonight. We didn't make too many shots, but at this point all that matters is survive and advance, and that's exactly what we did."

Iowa will now play Colorado on Saturday in their Sweet 16 matchup.

