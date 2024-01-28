Deion Sanders, the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, was recently surprised when his sons, Deion Sanders Jr., Shilo, and Shedeur Sanders, bought him a house in Boulder, Colorado.

A clip showing the moment when the three gifted the palatial house to their father went viral on social media. Coach Prime's comments on the gesture were also caught on camera.

“For y’all three to do, you know, wanna put it together so to make sure I’m straight when you are gone. That's unbelievable, son. It almost provokes a tear,” Sanders told Shedeur Sanders.

Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who recently declared for the 2024 draft was one of the people awed by the gesture and by Coach Prime as well, commenting on the post:

"Love that man dude," McCarthy commented.

Sanders appears to have a plan for filling his massive house once Shilo and Shedeur Sanders declare for the NFL draft in 2025. His eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., is expected to stay while his brothers are away pursuing their NFL dreams.

“Bucky ain't going nowhere. Bucky is with daddy,” Sanders said in the video.

Deion Sanders could not hide his delight at the gesture from his sons and kept talking about how touching it was to him.

"You know what's awesome, though? My three sons had the thought process that they wanted me to see this. Because you all want to make sure I'm straight," Sanders said.

"You guys are chipping in trying to help me. I like that," Sanders added. "Y'all are natural givers. For y'all three to want to put it together... So y'all make sure I'm straight when you're gone is unbelievable."

Deion Sanders gets nostalgic

While his sons might have bought him a house, Deion Sanders is not one to shy away from doling out advice to his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders.

During the "Brent Boone Podcast," Sanders revealed how different it is to attend college these days as opposed to his time as a college student at Florida State, using his marketable son, Shedeur Sanders as an example.

“It’s so different now. I don’t even know if Shedeur has ever taken a class on campus in his college career. Most of the schooling is online,” Sanders said. "They go to classes and I’m like, ‘You guys are missing the best part of college to walk around and be on campus and build an atmosphere and build relationships on campus with other students outside of football."

Shedeur Sanders comes from a different era, awash with NIL money and instant recognition but that won't stop his father from reminiscing on the good old days from time to time.