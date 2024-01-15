National championship-winning quarterback, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy revealed that he had declared for the 2024 draft on Sunday afternoon after seeming uncertain about the decision during the Wolverines' parade earlier in the week.

In the post announcing his farewell, he had a special shoutout to his long-term girlfriend, Katya Kuropas.

"To my love, Katya...you are my soulmate, best friend and my rock. I am so blessed to be your partner now and forever. I am so excited to continue our journey together," J.J. McCarthy wrote.

J.J McCarthy and Katya Kuropas share milestone

Katya Kuropas was there to celebrate J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines winning the national championship game against the Washington Huskies at the NRG Stadium and the duo shared a passionate kiss at the end of the game.

In October, the quarterback revealed on Instagram that the couple was celebrating their fifth anniversary. They started dating in 2019 while they were both in high school in Illinois where McCarthy attended Nazareth Academy.

"1,825 days with the love of my life but a million moments that will be remembered and cherished for the rest of my life. I couldn’t be more grateful for who you are and everything you do!

"You make me the best version of myself and it has been a complete blessing to continually watch you grow into the amazing woman you are. I love you my queen!!!"

What the insiders say about J.J. McCarthy and the draft

Now that he has declared for the 2024 draft, there have been several differing opinions about J.J. McCarthy among the CFB fraternity but what do the draft analysts say about the Michigan QB?

J.J. McCarthy who is 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds is on the lighter side for a quarterback and an AFC college scouting director voiced his concern on that aspect comparing him to former Alabama Crimson Tide QB, Bryce Young.

"I get taken aback by seeing him in person because he's so slight," the scouting director said. "He looks like a stretched-out Bryce Young. Now, that said, he's as tough and competitive as they come."

Another college football scouting director also gave his views on McCarthy after the national championship game pitting the Michigan Wolverines against the Washington Huskies.

“He’s interesting—their offense isn’t explosive, so he’s just really efficient,” says another AFC college scouting director. “He has the tools. He can really throw it, he’s a really good athlete, he takes care of the ball, other than the Bowling Green game. He checks boxes in all areas; he’s just not a playmaker within the context of their offense.”

Wherever he ends up, all eyes will be on McCarthy to see whether he struggles in the NFL due to his slight frame or if he will adapt.