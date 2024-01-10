J.J. McCarthy’s GF Katya Kuropas pens down heartfelt message as Michigan QB bags Natty Championship: “You did it!!”

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy's triumph in the national championship game was a career-defining moment on the field. It also led to a celebration of love off the gridiron.

After securing a decisive 34-13 victory over Washington in the College Football Playoff championship game, McCarthy shared a tender moment with his longtime girlfriend, Katya Kuropas.

Amidst the falling confetti and the exhilaration of victory, McCarthy, donning his National Champions hat, embraced the special moment by kissing Kuropas. She was in the front row at the NRG Stadium. Kuropas put an Instagram story of the moment with a heartfelt message saying:

"I'm so proud of you my love. Words can't describe 🤍 you did it ‼️"

The quarterback threw for 140 yards while contributing 31 rushing yards. The win added to his impressive 21-7 record as a starter for the Wolverines.

J.J. McCarthy celebrates anniversary with long-term girlfriend

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy isn't just making headlines on the football field; he's also celebrating a significant milestone in his personal life. The college athlete recently marked a five-year milestone with his long-term girlfriend, Katya Kuropas.

The quarterback, who gained recognition during high school at Nazareth Academy, committed to the University of Michigan in May 2019 as one of the top quarterback recruits.

J.J. McCarthy and Kuropas, who started dating in Illinois during high school, have been inseparable ever since. In an Instagram post on their fifth anniversary in October, McCarthy shared:

"1,825 days with the love of my life but a million moments that will be remembered and cherished for the rest of my life. I couldn’t be more grateful for who you are and everything you do!

"You make me the best version of myself and it has been a complete blessing to continually watch you grow into the amazing woman you are. I love you my queen!!!"

