Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy shares post-victory kiss with GF Katya Kuropas after securing National Championship title

J.J. McCarthy has done it for the Michigan Wolverines. The junior quarterback led the team against the Washington Huskies in the CFP national championship game on Monday in Houston. And at the end of it all, he brought home the national title to Ann Arbor after a gap of more than two and a half decades.

Sitting in the stands and cheering him on as always was his girlfriend Katya Kuropas. The couple shared a moment after Michigan clinched the title that would go down as one of the most iconic moments of this season of college football. That moment was McCarthy and Kuropas' victory kiss.

Here is the moment when the Michigan Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy gave his girlfriend Katya Kuropas a victory kiss after becoming the national champion.

Kuropas has been with the QB since his days in high school. She has always made a point to support her love throughout his college football career. It was apt that the 20-year-old got to share probably the best moment of his career so far with his lady love who has seen all his ups and downs in the last few years.

Kuropas was there when the QB started his journey in Michigan back in 2021. She also cheered for him when he threw his first touchdown pass as a Wolverine. This season, she attended almost all games, becoming a favorite among the Michigan faithfuls.

Here is a small season recap for the Wolverines and their quarterback.

J.J McCarthy fulfills Jim Harbaugh's words

Jim Harbaugh suggested that J.J. McCarthy was the best quarterback to ever don Michigan colors. Those are really big words considering the program has given a lot of great signal callers, including the one and only Tom Brady and even Harbaugh himself. But McCarthy’s leadership this season has definitely been evident.

The Wolverines knew that their strength this season was the running game. They dominated every opponent they faced on their way to the national championship game. Coupling their running games with the QB’s pass ability was a lethal combo. He threw a total of 22 touchdown passes this season but let the running backs take the limelight when it mattered.

J.J. McCarthy threw for 140 passing yards without a touchdown against the Huskies. He ran a further 31 yards on foot. But it was the running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards who scored two rushing touchdowns each as Michigan won 34-13 in a rather one-sided affair.

