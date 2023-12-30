5 times J.J. McCarthy’s GF Katya Kuropas showed her love for $1,300,000 worth Michigan QB

Thanks to the Michigan Wolverines J.J. McCarthy, they have a perfect record this season. The team will play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl for a place in the College Football National Championship. And McCarthy will be expected to deliver on the big stage.

McCarthy is dating Katya Kuropas, who met him five years ago at the Michigan State University. Kuropas has often supported the Wolverines QB by publicly cheering for him.

Here are five times when the $1,300,000-valued Michigan star was publicly cheered by his girlfriend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Five times J.J. McCarthy’s GF Katya Kuropas showed her love for $1,300,000 worth Michigan QB

When McCarthy performed against the Warriors

J.J. McCarthy showed his worth early on in his Michigan career. In his first start for the Wolverines, he led the team to a blowout 56-10 win against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in September 2022. His girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, posted his picture on Instagram with a caption saying this was just the beginning of something great.

Credit: Katya Kuropas IG

When McCarthy went crazy against Ohio State

McCarthy has been on point against rivals Ohio State Buckeyes the two times he faced them. Although the rivalry game this year had a lot riding on it, the Michigan vs. Ohio State game last season perhaps had more pressure on the QB. Kuropas cheered him on after the big win in November 2022, saying that her man went crazy that day.

Credit: Katya Kuropas IG

When the couple celebrated their fifth anniversary

J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas have been together for five years. So, when the couple celebrated their fifth anniversary in October this year, Kuropas wrote a heartwarming note to McCarthy. In her post, Kuropas professed her love for him and felt grateful McCarthy was in her life.

Credit: Katya Kuropas IG

When JJ McCarthy won the Bo Schembechler award

The Wolverines awarded their QB J.J. McCarthy with the Bo Schembechler award this season. This award is given to the most valuable player for the Michigan program for that particular season. And looking at McCarthy's accomplishments in 2023, it was only fair he won.

“So much to be grateful for & proud of,” Kuropas wrote in her Instagram story earlier in December, showing her support for the QB.

When Michigan overcame Rutgers in Week 4

The Wolverines had a perfect season with J.J. McCarthy under center and won all their games. Many fans have called the QB perfect during the 13-0 run this year until now. But McCarthy's girlfriend had a different question when Michigan overcame Rutgers in Week 4.

"How can someone be so perfect?" Kuropas wrote on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season