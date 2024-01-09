PHOTOS: 5 time's J.J McCarthy's GF Katya Kuropas shared adorable moments with Michigan QB

J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas have been together since before McCarthy joined the Michigan Wolverines. Over the years, the couple has shared many adorable moments, always being there for each other.

Now that the Wolverines are at the cusp of their first national title since 1997, McCarthy has solidified his legacy in the program. Head coach Jim Harbaugh even termed him the best ever quarterback to play in the Wolverines colors, and through everything, his girlfriend has remained his biggest support system.

Here is a list of five beautiful moments shared by the Michigan Wolverines QB JJ McCarthy and his girlfriend Katya Kuropas.

5 adorable moments between JJ McCarthy and his girlfriend Katya Kuropas

#1. The Rose Bowl pleasure

Katya Kuropas expressed joy after the Michigan Wolverines triumphed at the Rose Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide which took them to the National Championship game.

JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend shared pictures of her boyfriend’s two different poses, one from that day and another after losing last year's playoff semi-finals.

The moments shown in the post, originally shared by ESPN's Sportscenter, are two iconic milestones from McCarthy’s life. This has also become a loving moment between him and Kuropas.

#2. The start of a career

McCarthy joined the Wolverines in 2021, and he was sent off by his girlfriend with a loving message. In the message, Kuropas told the QB that she was proud of him, but will also miss him. Such words from your lady love are always a big motivator.

The junior quarterback has had a brilliant time at Ann Arbor, and the love between the couple is still going strong.

#3. The MVP moment

When J.J. McCarthy won the Bo Schembechler MVP award in 2023, and Katya Kuropas beamed with pride. She shared a post on Instagram, saying that there was so much to be thankful and proud of.

Kuropas’ message to her beau became one of the most adorable moments shared by her and McCarthy during their long relationship.

#4. The first Touchdown

The Michigan QB’s girlfriend was there for him when he threw the first touchdown of his collegiate career in 2021. Yet again, her pride made it another adorable moment for the couple.

The 20-year-old threw 4 other touchdown passes that year. He has thrown a total of 49 touchdown passes for the Wolverines till now. But the first one is always a special one.

#5. Half-a-decade of togetherness

The couple has been together for five years now. When they touched that milestone a few months back, Kuropas shared a beautiful moment with McCarthy. She shared the photo on her Instagram and wrote a cute little note for him.

Kuropas will be there to cheer McCarthy on when he takes the field in the National Championship game on Monday night. Maybe there is another moment brewing for the country, hopefully, for them, with the National Championship trophy.

