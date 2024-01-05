JJ McCarthy’s GF Katya Kuropas revisits Michigan's Rose Bowl success as Wolverines prep for CFB national championship - “A great day”

JJ McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines had a memorable outing in the Rose Bowl on Monday. They were up against Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide, who have won six national championships in the last 17 years. But McCarthy and his team came out on top in an overtime thriller to kill any hopes of the Tide’s seventh title under their legendary coach.

The Michigan Wolverines quarterback's girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, took to Instagram to relive the CFP semifinal by sharing video highlights from the game.

“A great day,” Kuropas wrote in her Instagram story.

McCarthy led the Wolverines to a memorable win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl after an almost flawless season. Michigan entered the game with an unbeaten record and the Big Ten championship. The school's performance against the Crimson Tide showed why the College Football Playoff committee and the AP poll gave it the No. 1 ranking.

McCarthy threw 17 completions for 221 passing yards and scored three passing touchdowns as the Wolverines won 27-20 in overtime. The victory booked the Jim Harbaugh-coached team a spot in the national championship game, where they will face the No.2 Washington Huskies on Jan. 8.

JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, will surely be there to support the quarterback in his quest to lead Michigan to its first national title since 1997.

Katya Kuropas: The biggest supporter of JJ McCarthy

Katya Kuropas has been the biggest supporter of Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy throughout the season. In September, she posted an Instagram story when the Wolverines overcame Rutgers, raving about her boyfriend and calling him perfect.

She also cheered for McCarthy when the signal-caller was voted the most valuable player for the Wolverines for the 2023 season and given the Bo Schembechler Award. At that time, she said she had much to be grateful for.

Kuropas had a hearty response after McCarthy and Co. won the Rose Bowl on Monday. She shared a story on Instagram with some emojis to convey her feelings about the achievement. Kuropas is expected to be one of the loudest voices in Michigan’s support at the NRG Stadium on Jan. 8.

