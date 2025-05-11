Ja Morant’s sister Niya Morant shared a hilarious video celebrating their mom on Mother's Day. She added a funny caption on her Instagram story on Sunday.

The clip featured eight shirtless men wearing brown pants, each holding a heart cutout sign, a blackboard and an image of a woman with the words “Happy Mother’s Day” on it.

“One of my gifts to my mom lmaoooo," Niya wrote.

Ja Morant’s sister Niya Morant shares hysterical gift for her mom on Mother’s Day - Image source: Instagram/niyamorant

Niya's mother, Jamie Morant, reportedly played basketball in high school and softball in college. Jamie met Niya and Ja's father, Tee Morant, when they were at Claflin University before she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology in 1999.

Jamie has talked about how she balanced raising her children with decency.

“As a mother, I instilled the basic principles of being a great person to my kids,” Jamie said in May 2022, via the Memphis Flyer. “Be polite, respectful, don’t see color, focus on your education, set goals and focus on them, work hard for what you want. Give to others.”

With both her children being athletic, Jamie highlighted that she does not compare Niya and Ja.

Who is Niya Morant?

Niya Morant impressed during her time as a standout point guard for Houston High School (Tennessee). She was recognized for her speed, agility and court vision. Originally from Hillcrest Middle School in Dalzell (South Carolina), Morant became a key player for her team, garnering attention from fans and scouts.

Her brother, NBA star Ja Morant, is one of her biggest supporters. He’s often seen in the stands, cheering her on and celebrating her achievements.

As a member of the 2023 class, Niya committed to Mississippi Valley State. She only played three games for the Devillettes last season as they finished with an 8-23 (6-12 SWAC) overall record. The WNBA could be on the horizon, but Niya will likely exhaust her college eligibility to refine her game and prepare for the professional stage.

