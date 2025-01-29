Ja Morant reacts to sister Niya Morant's workout video as she blames genetics for failed dunk attempt

Niya Morant, the younger sister of Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant, is carving her own path in basketball. Niya decided to display the hard work she's been doing toward becoming a better basketball player through a reel that she posted on her Instagram on Tuesday.

The reel started with a blooper, showing Niya coming up short for a dunk. Afterward is showed her running drills, making shots and doing workouts that will improve her basketball skills.

The post received a reaction from Niya's two-time NBA All-Star brother. Although Ja Morant did not type out any words, he commented with a blue heart emoji.

Ja Morant's comment on Niya Morant's workout video (Photo credits: niyamorant/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Niya went on her IG stories, where she jokingly blamed her genes for the failed dunk attempt at the beginning of the reel. The joke was a response to someone saying that she has bounce.

"Ain't nun," Niya wrote. "Ian get blessed with those genetics."

Niya Morant jokes about her genetics (Photo credits: niyamorant/Instagram)

Ja Morant, who shares Niya's genes, certainly has got the bounce. Morant is known for some of the most stunning poster dunks since he came to the league.

He has put together a compilation of some poster dunks that have caused the fans to rise up from their seats. His victims include bigs like Jakob Poeltl, Aron Baynes, Rudy Gobert, Kevin Love and even Victor Wembanyama.

Somewhat ironic is that Morant said he would not be dunking as much anymore to preserve his health.

Also read: 7-foot-4 Zach Edey comes through with big man duties after Ja Morant's scuffle with Drew Eubanks

Which team does Ja Morant's sister Niya Morant play for?

Niya Morant is not yet a professional. In fact, if she wants to play in the WNBA, she is still a few years away from being eligible. Morant is a freshman in college and is playing for Mississippi Valley State.

However, she has seen limited minutes in her first season, having only suited up for three games and a grand total of 12 minutes. The first time she was in action was on Nov. 6 against Lipscomb, playing a career-high seven minutes.

She suited up once again on Nov. 13, coming off the bench for two minutes against Arkansas State. The last time she was on the court was on Jan. 2 against Alabama A&M (three minutes).

Ja Morant's sister has also yet to make a field goal. She attempted one shot against Lipscomb and one more against Alabama A&M but she did not make either attempt. She had zero attempts against Arkansas State.

