Caitlin Clark continued to make moves off the court as she caught the attention of fans and former teammates Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall. Gyamfi and Marshall celebrated Clark’s appearance in a promotional video on Monday.

Ad

Gyamfi showed her support for the Indiana Fever star, who joined Nike’s exclusive list of signature athletes. The brand unveiled Clark’s logo, two interlocking Cs, which represented her name. In the video, the logo appeared on large promotional displays shared across social media, including reposts from Gyamfi and Marshall.

Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall show support for Caitlin Clark’s upcoming signature collection with Nike - Image source: Instagram/jadagyamfi, gabbie.marshall

Clark’s partnership with Nike will reportedly include a full line of signature products, and her debut collection will roll out next year. As a preview, Nike will launch the logo collection on Oct. 1, with the first item being a T-shirt in Indiana Fever colors.

Ad

Trending

“Nike’s signature roster features all-time greats, and I am incredibly proud to join some of the best athletes in the world,” Clark said in a statement on Tuesday. “I’m excited to share a first look at what we’ve started to create together.”

Despite her accomplishments, Clark’s second professional season has been hindered by injuries. She has missed 24 games this year, including the last 15 due to a right groin strain and has not played since July 15. Before her setback, Clark was averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds across 13 games, after winning last season’s Rookie of the Year award.

Ad

Jada Gyamfi embraces veteran role on Iowa squad

Jada Gyamfi’s journey with the Iowa Hawkeyes has moved from the young player looking up to veterans to a senior forward. After a practice session in July, Gyamfi shared her thoughts on being the experienced leader of the team next season.

Gyamfi reflected on how her college career has gone and how she grew into a leadership role.

Ad

“I’m the old vet," Gyamfi said, via The Hawkeye Report.

"Yeah, it’s crazy. It’s weird walking around and knowing that every day is another last. Like we’re halfway through the summer session, my last summer session. I take it with a lot more gratitude now that I’m here. I’m really proud of myself for how far I’ve come, and grateful for all the experiences. So this last year, it’s just going to be fun.”

Ad

She has embraced being a voice for younger teammates, including newcomers Emely Rodriguez and Addie Deal. Beyond her role, Gyamfi expressed pride in her teammates’ accomplishments. She praised Hannah Stuelke, who recently earned a gold medal with Team USA.

“It’s so cool to see one of your teammates representing the country and succeeding at that level,” Gyamfi said. “We’re all really proud of her.”

Ad

As the start of her senior season approaches, Gyamfi is hoping to leave her mark with the program and bring a lot of success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here