Some of the former and current Iowa Hawkeyes players, including Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi, were reunited at the WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday. Photographer Bri Lewerke clicked a selfie with the quartet and shared it on her Instagram account.

The story was reshared by the Hawkeyes forward Jada Gyamfi with a four-word caption.

"Reunited with my favorites," she captioned the story with three emojis.

Jada Gyamfi shares 4-word reaction as Iowa star reunites with Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall, and more (Image via Instagram @jadagyamfi)

Gyamfi, who will enter her senior year at the Hawkeyes, is averaging 1.3 points on 48.8% shooting, including 29.4% from behind the arc. She is also grabbing 0.7 rebounds, dishing out 0.3 assists and stealing the ball 0.1 times per game in 39 games.

Gabbie Marshall played for the Hawkeyes from 2019 to 2024, and led the team to the 2023 NCAA title game alongside star point guard Caitlin Clark.

Kate Martin joined the Las Vegas Aces in the 2024 WNBA Draft as the No. 18 pick in the second round. During her time at Iowa, she received the 2021 Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award and was included in the 2024 Second-team All-Big Ten.

In five seasons, Martin played 163 games and averaged 8.0 points on 46.4% shooting, including 35.5% from behind the arc. She also recorded 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks in 26.3 minutes per game.

Martin also spoke about Caitlin Clark's injury during an interview with U.S. Sports in May.

"You never want to see anybody get injured, and it just kills me,” Martin said. “I know how much of a go-getter she is, so anything like this is going to stink. I know she just wants to be out there with her team, and she just wants to be playing all the time. So hopefully she can rest up and heal up soon."

Caitlin Clark's Team Clark defeated by Team Collier at the WNBA All-Star Game

Caitlin Clark missed the WNBA All-Star game due to her injury. In her absence, Team Collier secured a 151-131 win on Sunday. Napheesa Collier set a new scoring record, breaking the previous scoring record of 34, set by the Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale last season.

Collier scored 36 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out one assist and shot 13-for-16, including 4-for-5 from the three-point line and converted all six of her free throws.

