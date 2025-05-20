Jada Williams drops 2-word reaction as Iowa State’s Emily Ryan returns to Cyclones in new role

Emily Ryan is back at Iowa State in a new role, and Jada Williams is all about it. Iowa State women's basketball announced via Instagram on Tuesday that Ryan is joining the Cyclones coaching staff as a graduate assistant.
"Right Where She Belongs❗️Entering the 𝘌𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘙𝘺𝘢𝘯, 𝘎𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘶𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘈𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵 Era! 🌪️🏀🌪️," the Instagram caption of the announcement read.
Ryan spent the entirety of her college career at Iowa State and will now be aiding the squad in a coaching role. Transfer Jada Williams reacted to the news on her Instagram story.
"WHOOOPPPP WHOOOPPPP," Williams' Instagram story said.
This isn't the first time Williams has hyped up one of her fellow Cyclones on social media. Last week, she showed support for future Iowa State teammate Audi Crooks.
Iowa State posted clips from Crooks' regular-season finale performance against No. 14 Kansas State on Instagram. In an 85-63 win over the Wildcats, Crooks recorded a season-high 36 points and added 10 rebounds. Williams shared Iowa State's post on her Instagram story.
Williams has been showing love to some of the people she will be working closely with at Iowa State next season.
Jada Williams to bring versatile skill set to Iowa State
After two seasons at Arizona, Williams is taking her talents to Iowa State next season. She will provide the Cyclones with an athletic point guard who's quick on her feet and can serve in a leadership role.
Williams was a two-year starter for the Wildcats. As a freshman, she was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and was the third-highest scoring freshman in the conference. The guard averaged a team second-best 2.4 assists per game and put up 9.5 points per game as a freshman.
Williams continued to develop as a sophomore. She bettered her stat values in every major category this season and led Arizona in points (12.7 ppg), assists (2.9 apg) and steals (1.6 spg). The point guard's 86.2% free-throw percentage was second in the Big 12.
The star guard will remain in the Big 12 as she prepares to showcase her skill set at Iowa State. The Cyclones received a No. 11 seed in last year's NCAA Tournament after winning a First Four matchup but fell in the Round of 64. Iowa State will aim to find more success next season with Williams to aid the squad.
