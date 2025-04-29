Jada Williams and Jerzy Robinson show support as Sumayah Sugapong commits to Arizona

Arizona women's basketball added Sumayah Sugapong, a transfer point guard from UC San Diego. She announced her commitment to Arizona on Monday through her Instagram page.

"Bear down 🐻⬇️," Sugapong captioned her Instagram post.

The post featured a graphic featuring a photo of Sugapong in Arizona gear with a "COMMITTED" stamp. The second slide was a video of her arriving in Tucson and a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot. The last slide showed her posing with her parents, all wearing Arizona gear.

Sugapong received a warm welcome from several Arizona players, including Jada Williams and Breya Cunningham, who commented on the post. Jerzy Robinson, a highly-rated recruit in the 2026 class who plays for Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California, also showed her support in the comments.

Williams, the leading scorer for the Wildcats this past season, did not say any words but added a repeat button emoji.

"kept your locker warm for you pookie 💯🐻⬇️," Cunningham wrote.

"AHHHHHH YESSS," Robinson added.

Screenshot via Instagram (@sumayah.sugapong/IG)

Sugapong averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a sophomore and should bolster Arizona's backcourt. The Wildcats lost six players to the transfer portal this offseason, including three guards — Mailien Rolf, Lauryn Swann and Paulina Paris.

Sumayah Sugapong expresses gratitude to UC San Diego before Arizona move

Sumayah Sugapong bid a heartfelt farewell to UC San Diego on her Instagram before finally joining Arizona. She joined the Tritons out of high school in 2023 and, over two seasons, emerged as one of the team’s top players.

"I want to sincerely thank UCSD for an incredible 2 years and an unforgettable experience," Sugapong wrote. "Being part of this program has been an honor and a privilege. I am grateful for the opportunity to have represented this university, grow as an athlete and individual, and create lifelong memories with my teammates and coaches."

It was a great honor for her to wear UC San Diego across her chest and that the time at the university would always mean something special to her.

The 5-foor-7 guard guided the Tritons to a 20-16 record last season, including a trip to the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance, where they lost to Southern University in the First Four.

Sumayah Sugapong was named the Big West Tournament Most Valuable Player after leading UC San Diego to its first Big West championship. She averaged 19.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in three tournament games.

