Sierra Canyon's Jerzy Robinson shares backflip prowess following an impressive display in front of UConn HC Geno Auriemma 

Jerzy Robinson is the top hooper in California and boasts the No. 1 ranking as a combo guard in the Class of 2026. After wrapping up her junior year at Sierra Canyon, she's competing at the Nike Girls EYBL for Sports Academy Swish. UConn coach Geno Auriemma was in attendance and watched the 6-1 hooper score 25 points.

After a splendid performance, Robinson returned to Arizona and shared a wholesome video of herself doing a backflip. In the video, Robbinson, clad in a white crop top and brown shorts, lounged near the poolside before proceeding to the edge of the pool and doing a backflip into the water.

Jerzy Robinson shares backflip prowess via Instagram.

She shared another snap of flying back to Phoenix, Arizona, and put up the caption:

"until next time."

An X user shared Robbinson's backflip video as well.

"Sierra Canyon star Jerzy Robinson with some well deserved rest after throwing buckets at EYBL," read the caption.

Jerzy Robinson on clinching gold for Team USA, NIL deals, college prospects and more

Jerzy Robinson represented Team USA at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2023 FIBA Americas U16 championship, clinching gold twice. She is the youngest player to win MVP honors, leading Team USA to a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship at the age of 14. She was an all-state selection and clinched the Arizona Player of the Year.

In January 2024, Robbinson inked a deal with sports apparel brand Nike. In an interview with On3, she talked about her deal and how NIL plays a role in her college prospects.

"Being able to sign with Nike at 15 has just changed my life. Sometimes, you have to take risks, but the reward is always greater," Robinson said.

"I'm not choosing a college solely based on NIL, but that's obviously a very good benefit that I'm interested in. I want to make sure it's 100% well-rounded."

She has not made any college commitments. She has received offers from Arizona, USC, UCLA, Texas A&M and Alabama, among others.

