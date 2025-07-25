  • home icon
By Victor Isikhueme
Published Jul 25, 2025 17:18 GMT
Jada Williams shares snap with Tyrese Haliburton as Pacers All-Star works towards recovery from Achilles tear - Image source: Images via Imagn

Iowa State’s newest guard, Jada Williams, shared a wholesome moment on social media with NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, offering a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes recovery of the Indiana Pacers’ star.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the two posed in what appeared to be Iowa State’s training facility, with Haliburton sporting a protective boot as he recovers from a devastating Achilles tear. Haliburton suffered the injury just seven minutes into Game 7 of the NBA Finals, a blow that derailed the Pacers' title hopes. The All-Star point guard is expected to miss the entire upcoming NBA season.

“🌪💯,” Williams wrote.
Jada Williams shares a snap with Tyrese Haliburton as Pacers All-Star works towards recovery from Achilles tear - Image source: Instagram/cbg.jada24

Despite the setback, Tyrese Haliburton had stayed active with the Pacers organization. General Manager Chad Buchanan recently shared on the "Setting the Pace" podcast on Monday that Haliburton could take on an off-court role while recovering.

“You'll see him out there,” Buchanan said. “We'll probably lean on him doing some scouting next year for us to help with trades. He’s very intelligent when it comes to the NBA and the Draft.”

Haliburton is expected to contribute by evaluating college prospects, watching NBA games and analyzing potential trade fits for the Pacers.

Jada Williams shows off casual look amid big move to Iowa State

Jada Williams turned heads after a post on social media highlighted her unique personality and fashion sense. On Monday, Williams took to Instagram and posted a series of laid-back, stylish photos after she recently transferred from Arizona to Iowa State.

Williams wore shorts, a sleeveless grey tee, a red beanie and vibrant colored sneakers. Fans were quick to respond with admiration, calling her “real cool” and a “coin magnet.” She captioned the post:

“Subway surfer 🏄🏽‍♀️.”
Williams officially committed to Iowa State in April, marking a major addition for the Cyclones. The former McDonald’s All-American is set to bring experience, grit and scoring power, becoming one of the most high-profile transfers. This is also the first time Iowa State will have two McDonald’s All-Americans on the same squad.

The 5-foot-8 guard spent two seasons at Arizona, where she averaged 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 36.2% from the floor. In her sophomore year alone, she notched 382 total points, shooting 37% from the field and an impressive 86% from the free-throw line. Her 12.7 points per game were a key part of Arizona’s offensive attack.

Jada Williams was a five-star recruit and the No. 21-ranked prospect in the 2023 class. She entered the transfer portal in March, drawing attention from major programs including Iowa, Baylor, and TCU. Ultimately, Iowa State secured her commitment ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.

Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.

His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.

When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager.

