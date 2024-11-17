Jake Ferguson, Hanna Cavinder react to Miami’s Haley Cavinder’s energetic snaps in Hurricanes uniform

Miami's Haley Cavinder and her twin sister Hanna have been making impactful moves after their return to college basketball.

The twins took a break from basketball after graduating from the University of Miami in 2023. Hanna and Haley wanted to focus on building their social media presence and personal brand. However, they couldn't stay away from the hardwood for too long.

As per Haley's latest Instagram post, it seems like she's embracing her time at Coral Gables. The caption of the post was:

"good juice only 🧃 "

The post received reactions from her twin sister Hanna and Hanna's boyfriend, Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson. The Dallas star left a red heart in the comment section, while Hanna wrote:

"what's your fav juice?? great text from mom"

Here's the screenshot:

Haley Cavinder IG story screenshot (Image Credit: haleycavinder Instagram)

Haley Cavinder reveals her secret to mastering the ultimate physique

The Cavinder twins have always been conscious of their health and fitness. They often share recipes of the protein-filled meals they have and the exercises they do. The sisters also launched their fitness app called “Twogether,” where they provide tailor-made workout plans and nutritious recipes.

However, Haley Cavinder shared that she once suffered from body dysmorphia, and her solution included not looking at the scale while following a body transformation journey.

"Looking at old pics, something I've learned over the years is that the scale doesn't tell the full story. By lifting weights, eating enough protein and understanding what my body truly needs to thrive (we count macros) I weigh more now, but look leaner and feel stronger than I ever have."

She went on to explain the concept of body recomposition.

"When I stopped obsessing over the scale and started focusing on building strength, dialing in nutrition, and how felt day-to-day, everythinggggg changed. I've learned to appreciate the journey and prioritize my health over any number.

"So, here is your reminder to stop letting the scale hold you back. Feeling energized, confident and strong doesn't come from seeing a number drop every day."

The Cavinder twins bagged their third straight win, 83-73, against the Florida Gators on Saturday and face FIU next on Wednesday.

