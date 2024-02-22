Jalen Cook injury: Why is LSU point guard not playing?

LSU Tigers point guard Jalen Cook remained out of Wednesday's game against Kentucky due to an injury.

Cook hasn't played since Feb. 13 in an 82-80 loss to the Florida Gators. Since then, the point guard two straight games due to an injury, but what happened to the junior?

What happened to Jalen Cook?

Jalen Cook is not playing due to a hamstring injury.

Cook has missed two straight games due to the injury, but he is getting healthier, as he was considered questionable to play on Tuesday against Kentucky.

"Cook has a leg injury that cost him the Tennessee game and the game against South Carolina, so we’ll see how he is at practice today, and how he responds will determine his status. Wish I had a more definitive answer for you, but we’ll have to see how he feels tomorrow heading into the game," LSU coach Matt McMahon said, via On3.

Without Cook in the lineup, LSU has won back-to-back games beating South Carolina 64-63 on the road and rallying to beat Kentucky 75-74 at home on Wednesday.

"Just so proud of our players," McMahon said after the win, via ESPN. "Over the last week, we've seen the toughness that we need to play with. I think it has to be the foundation of your program. We really came together as a team and found ways to get it done. It's a special week, certainly something we can build on."

The Tigers will return to the court on Saturday against Mississippi State and the hope is Cook will be able to play then.

Jalen Cook's stats

Jalen Cook has been the starting point guard for LSU this season and a focal point of their offense.

Cook is averaging 15.6 PPG, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 13 games. The guard began his college career at LSU in 2020-21 but played a minimal role as he averaged just 7.5 minutes per game.

Following his freshman season, Cook transferred to Tulane, where he spent two seasons before returning to LSU. With the Green Wave, Cook averaged 18 and 18.9 points in his two seasons. Despite considering the NBA Draft last year, Cook returned to college basketball for one more season.