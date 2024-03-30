Jamal Shead injury update: Houston HC Kelvin Sampson provides crucial update on guard's unfortunate ankle injury vs. Duke

In a pivotal Sweet 16 matchup between the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars and the No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils, star guard Jamal Shead suffered a significant setback.

Shead, recognized as both the Big 12 Player of the Year and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, endured an ankle injury during the first half of the game in Dallas.

Jamal Shead was driving to the­ lane when his right ankle twisted while trying to shoot. He fell down in agony as trainers helped him ge­t to the locker room for evaluation.

With 6:38 remaining in the half and Houston leading 16-10, Shead's departure marked a turning point, as Duke capitalized, closing the half with a 13-6 run to lead 23-22 at halftime.

Jamal Shead injury update

Coach Kelvin Sampson provided an update that Jamal Shead suffered a Grade 4 ankle sprain, estimating a recovery period of four to six weeks,

"Grade four sprain. It's probably going to be out four to six weeks. Um, that was, uh, really tough, really tough locker room at halftime," Sampson said.

Describing Shead's pivotal role, Sampson emphasized:

"He's the heart and soul of this team. I doubt any team in America has maybe Edie from Purdue. That means as much to their team as Jamal would mean to this team. Or just not another Jamal.

"He was the best player on the floor tonight. He's been the best player on the floor every game we've played this year, except a few"

Sampson highlighted Shead's leadership, toughness and pivotal contribution to Houston's success:

"We got a one seat because of his leadership, his toughness, his ability to make everybody better. ... We don't have a point guard to replace Jamal."

Shead's absence was keenly felt, as he did not return to the bench for the remainder of the half. During halftime, he emerged from the locker room with his leg elevated on a mobility scooter, which he later abandoned.

Jamal Shead reflects on game-ending injury

After suffering injury Jamal Shead's reaction was evident, as he reached for his foot and draped his jersey over his face in distress.

Despite receiving attention from the team's athletic trainer, Shead's anguish persisted as he expressed his disappointment in the Houston locker room.

"I hate that it ended like this," he lamented. "It would have been different if I could have at least limped around a little bit and fought a little bit."

Shead's performance before the injury included two points, garnered from a 1-of-5 shooting effort, along with three assists and two steals in the first 13 minutes.