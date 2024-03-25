Jared McCain Stats Today: How did the Duke star perform in Second Round matchup against James Madison

Jared McCain was the star of the night as the Duke Blue Devils defeated James Madison Dukes 93-55 in the second round of March Madness on Sunday. The freshman guard scored 30 points and took five rebounds, while making 10-of-15 shots, including 8-of-11 from the 3-point line.

With these numbers, Jared McCain set a few records, including the most points made in a first half by any player this tournament (22). His three-pointers (8) were also the most in an NCAA Tournament by a Duke player surpassing JJ Redick (5) and Tre Jones (5).

Jared McCain was not the only double-digit scorer as Tyrese Proctor chipped in with 18 points and five assists, while Jeremy Roach made 15 points and six assists. Center Kyle Filipowski scored 14 points with five rebounds and four assists.

Duke takes home an easy win as JUM's defense tactics fail

James Madison had little chance of winning the game as Duke completely took over from the first buzzer. While the Blue Devils kept bucketing more points, the Dukes tried and failed to catch up to them. At halftime, Duke was leading 47-25.

James Madison had employed a rugged defense against Wisconsin in the first round, but that did not work against Duke. With this loss, the Dukes closed a historic 32-4 season, a new record for wins in a season for the program. This was also its first second-round appearance since 1983.

Speaking to the media post-game, Duke coach Jon Scheyer said:

"Just really...proud of our team. I just thought our guys came out with such a great competitiveness, and they were obviously ready to play." (via Duke Chronicle)

Jared McCain also spoke on his incredible performance:

"I feel like every game, I'm always ready to see if I'm gonna go off. I work so hard and I'm just prepared for every (contest)."

"It's the best feeling in the world when you know the work you put in is showing up on the court, especially in such a big game like this," said McCain. (via Duke Chronicle)

Kyle Filipowski, who had a rather slow night against Vermont in the first round scoring just three points, showed up on Sunday.

"Having that trust and faith in one another...that really just gets the momentum flowing in our favor," said Filipowski.

Up next, the Blue Devils will take on the winner of the Houston Cougars vs Texas A&M game in Sweet Sixteen on Mar 28.

