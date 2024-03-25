Jeremy Roach injury: What happened to the Duke guard?

The Duke Blue Devils have been marred by injuries all season, and during their second-round NCAA Tournament game against the James Madison Dukes on Sunday, starting guard Jeremy Roach appeared to suffer an injury to his left pinky.

While being interviewed by the broadcast team during the 12-minute media timeout, Duke coach Jon Scheyer discussed how the injury looked painful and was unsure if Roach could continue to play.

"I know Jeremy is as tough as they come, if he can go we'll see in a second," Scheyer said. "He was in a lot of pain right there."

Although Jeremy Roach appeared to dislocate his pinky he returned with a couple of fingers on his left hand taped up. It will be interesting to see if this injury affects him, but with the Duke Blue Devils possessing a big lead early in the second half and a handful of days before the Sweet 16, the rest may help him.

How impactful has Jeremy Roach been for the Duke Blue Devils this season?

Senior guard Jeremy Roach is one of the best shooters this season. Entering Sunday's game, he was shooting 47.2% from the floor, 43.7% from beyond the arc and 85.3% from the charity stripe. In 32 games, he was posting 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.3 minutes per game.

What are the odds for the Duke Blue Devils to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The Duke Blue Devils have been one of the more consistent programs throughout the year. However, they are considered one of the underdogs as they have the 10th-best odds to win 2024 March Madness with a +2500 record, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

If the Duke Blue Devils make the Sweet 16, they would face either the Houston Cougars or the Texas A&M Aggies, who play Sunday night.

