Jason Richardson's son Jaxon Richardson opens up about being "inspired" by brother Jase's NBA journey 

Jaxon Richardson shared his familial pride after his brother Jase was drafted to the NBA. In an episode of "The Field of 68: After Dark" on Monday, Jaxon reflected on what it meant to the Richardson family to see Jase get drafted.
"It meant a lot to my family just being able to see my brother get drafted," Jaxon said (4:09). "He's been working for this since he was born. Honestly, like, as soon as he was born, he was already with the basketball."
Jaxon discussed what his brother had to overcome to make it to the NBA. Jase had surgery on his right knee in high school after doctors discovered a hole in his femur. There was uncertainty over whether he would be able to return to basketball.
Jaxon reflected on how his brother's determination has inspired him in his own basketball career.
"Seeing him go through this process and the amount of adversity he had to face to get there, it just kind of inspired me to keep working," Jaxon said (4:20). "Seeing him do this, I could really see the process he went through and everything he had to overcome to get there. I can take bits and pieces from what he did and apply it to myself so I can try to make it to where he's at."
Jase's accomplishments have not gone unnoticed by his brother, who hopes to follow in his footsteps with an NBA career of his own.
Jase Richardson and Orlando Magic are "dream fit" according to NBA draft analyst
Michigan State freshman star Jase Richardson was selected No. 25 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2025 NBA draft, and Kevin O'Connor is confident the Magic made the right pick.
The Yahoo Sports analyst shared his thoughts on Orlando drafting Richardson on X.
"Jase Richardson x Orlando Magic = DREAM FIT. This is perfect for both sides. All his size concerns mitigated by this massive, lengthy Magic roster. Adds elite shooting and connective playmaking. Jase would've been top 10 on my Magic big board," O'Connor wrote.
In his sole season with the Spartans, Richardson averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He shot 49.3%, including 41.2% from beyond the arc.
Richardson is a sharp shooter with a high basketball IQ and a defensive edge. O'Connor thinks he will be a valuable addition to Orlando.
