Jason Richardson's son Jaxon Richardson opens up about being "inspired" by brother Jase's NBA journey 

Jaxon Richardson shared his familial pride after his brother Jase was drafted to the NBA. In an episode of "The Field of 68: After Dark" on Monday, Jaxon reflected on what it meant to the Richardson family to see Jase get drafted.

Ad

"It meant a lot to my family just being able to see my brother get drafted," Jaxon said (4:09). "He's been working for this since he was born. Honestly, like, as soon as he was born, he was already with the basketball."

Ad

Trending

Jaxon discussed what his brother had to overcome to make it to the NBA. Jase had surgery on his right knee in high school after doctors discovered a hole in his femur. There was uncertainty over whether he would be able to return to basketball.

Jaxon reflected on how his brother's determination has inspired him in his own basketball career.

"Seeing him go through this process and the amount of adversity he had to face to get there, it just kind of inspired me to keep working," Jaxon said (4:20). "Seeing him do this, I could really see the process he went through and everything he had to overcome to get there. I can take bits and pieces from what he did and apply it to myself so I can try to make it to where he's at."

Ad

Jase's accomplishments have not gone unnoticed by his brother, who hopes to follow in his footsteps with an NBA career of his own.

Jase Richardson and Orlando Magic are "dream fit" according to NBA draft analyst

Michigan State freshman star Jase Richardson was selected No. 25 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2025 NBA draft, and Kevin O'Connor is confident the Magic made the right pick.

Ad

The Yahoo Sports analyst shared his thoughts on Orlando drafting Richardson on X.

"Jase Richardson x Orlando Magic = DREAM FIT. This is perfect for both sides. All his size concerns mitigated by this massive, lengthy Magic roster. Adds elite shooting and connective playmaking. Jase would've been top 10 on my Magic big board," O'Connor wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his sole season with the Spartans, Richardson averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He shot 49.3%, including 41.2% from beyond the arc.

Richardson is a sharp shooter with a high basketball IQ and a defensive edge. O'Connor thinks he will be a valuable addition to Orlando.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.