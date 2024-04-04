Jason Whitlock drops candid take on Kim Mulkey’s decision to not stay on court during National Anthem - “With that choice comes heat”

Coach Kim Mulkey of LSU recently caught up in a controversy surrounding the alleged intentional skipping of the national anthem before the LSU Tigers vs. the University of Iowa game. Mulkey denied any intentional omission, attributing the absence of her team during the anthem to their pregame routine of being on the floor until the 12-minute mark.

Meanwhile, American columnist and podcaster Jason Whitlock commented on the situation in a podcast from "Fearless" on YouTube. He suggested that LSU player Angel Reese, should have a conversation with Mulkey about wanting to be on the court for the National Anthem.

“Kim Mulkey answered the question yesterday when they talked about the national anthem and they set up a routine where they're never on the court for the national anthem.” Whitlock said. “That's a choice. And with that choice comes heat that Angel Reese and the LSU players have to deal with.”

The podcaster also mentioned that Reese had shared that she had been miserable since winning the national championship.

“And so Angel Reese finally lets us in and says, ‘You know what? I've been miserable since I won this national championship. I got all this attention. I got all this money, but I'm miserable.’”

Whitlock told young players to take charge of the things within their control and not relinquish their happiness to external influences, “making sure that they understand money and fame does not lead to happiness.”

Kim Mulkey's response following the anthem controversy

During a press conference following the Tigers' loss to the University of Iowa in the Elite Eight, coach Kim Mulkey addressed questions regarding the anthem controversy:

"Honestly, I don't even know when the anthem was played," Mulkey said. "We kind of have a routine where we're on the floor and then they come off [at the] 12-minute mark."

The controversy gained traction when a video surfaced showing the University of Iowa's Lady Hawkeyes on the court during the national anthem while the LSU Tigers were absent. Baton Rouge-based reporter Chessa Bouche noted that LSU had never been observed on the court during the anthem.

However, she issued an apology for the incident during the press conference:

"We just, I don't know, we come in, and we do our pregame stuff," LSU HC told reporters. "I'm sorry. I, listen, I, that's nothing intentionally done."

