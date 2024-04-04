IN PHOTOS: LSU HC Kim Mulkey shares heartwarming moments with $1.8 million NIL-valued Angel Reese amid WNBA draft decision

LSU Tigers star forward Angel Reese announced her decision to depart college basketball for the WNBA via a stylish Vogue photo shoot.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey shared a series of heartwarming pictures on Instagram of herself and the $1.8 million NIL-valued Reese (per On3) taken over the years.

"✅ National Champion ✅ Soon-to-be graduate of @LSU ✅ Inspired countless individuals, young & old. Keep growing the game @angelreese10. #ForeverLSU," Mulkey wrote.

Mulkey also released a statement after the announcement by Reese, thanking the forward for her service to the program over the past two years.

"She (Angel Reese) not only helped grow our program but had an impact on growing the game of women’s basketball across the country. We wish her good luck as she moves to the WNBA and look forward to see all that she accomplishes. We will miss her but will always cherish the two years we got to spend with her. Forever LSU,” Mulkey said.

Angel Reese bows out stylishly from college basketball

Angel Reese showed the serious pull she still has in college basketball during the duel against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight clash. Last year's clash drew 9.9 million viewers, the most for a women's basketball game ever.

The rematch shattered that record. The Elite Eight game pitting the Tigers against the Hawkeyes drew 12.9 million viewers.

Reese announced her draft decision on Wednesday via a Vogue article that contained a photo shoot harkening back to Serena William's retirement announcement on Vogue in 2022.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese said. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready."

Reese further said that she is ready for the rigors that will come with being a rookie in the WNBA.

As part of a talented draft class that will include dominant South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso, Stanford Cardinal's dominant forward Cameron Brink and expected No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark, Reese is projected to be picked No. 8, according to The Athletic.

