How does Angel Reese make money? Exploring Bayou Barbie's sources of income in 2023

It has been the year of Angel Reese so far as the LSU Tigers forward has become one of the most recognizable players in college sports after leading her team to the national championship in April.

In an interview with Forbes, Sponsors United CEO, Bob Lynch detailed the scope of Reese's incredible earnings.

“We fully expect her to be bringing in more deals coming after this,” Bob Lynch said. “She’s a businesswoman as well as anything else. Every kid growing up right now who follows her is watching her, not only seeing her perform in basketball but seeing her do endorsement deals.”

So, how does Reese make money?

Angel Reese primarily makes money via endorsement deals under the NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) ruling passed in 2021 that allowed student-athletes to earn money from their talents.

Reese has several lucrative NIL deals with multinational companies including PlayStation, Amazon, and Reebok.

In addition, she has deals with the following brands:

ZOA Energy

Starry

Mielle Organics

SI Swimsuit

Bayou Traditions

Caktus AI

Campus Ink

Raisin Cane's

JanSport

Just to outline her marketability, Monique Nelson who is the chairperson of UniWorld Group told Forbes that Reese is a unicorn in the world of marketing.

“She is the unapologetic athlete who has basically put it out there — I’m going to be me whether you want me or not,” Monique Nelson said. “There are going to be brands out there that want that, that need that. She is capable of taking your brand to a space and a place that you can’t with others.”

Angel Reese's net worth

Angel Reese has a NIL valuation of $1.7 million which makes her the highest-earning college women's basketball player nationally, No. 2 among female student-athletes, and No. 7 on the overall On3 NIL 100 list.

Angel Reese's college career

Reese began her college career playing for the Maryland Terrapins where she was the highest-ever recruit in the program's history but her freshman season was plagued by a right foot fracture limiting her game time.

She was named to the All-American third team by the Associated Press in her sophomore year although the Terrapins fell at the Sweet 16 level for a second year in a row.

Thereafter, Reese entered the transfer portal and was convinced to join the LSU Tigers by controversial coach, Kim Mulkey.

During her second year in Louisiana, she helped to lead the Tigers to the national championship after an epic win against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Reese has become a household name due to her heroics in the NCAA tournament and is one of the most marketable student-athletes in the country.