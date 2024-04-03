“Pop it don’t stop it”: Dwight Howard’s ex Te’a Cooper, La La Anthony & more hype up Angel Reese as she declares for WNBA draft

Angel Reese is projected to be a top-eight selection in the 2024 WNBA draft after two seasons with the Maryland Terrapins and two seasons with the LSU Tigers.

Following a disappointing 94-87 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA Elite Eight matchup, Reese did a stunning Vogue photo shoot where she announced her declaration for the WNBA draft.

Following her declaration for the 2024 WNBA draft, several popular individuals and fans shared their reactions on Instagram.

"Pop it don't stop it," Te’a Cooper commented.

Te'a Cooper's reaction

Aside from Dwight Howard's ex-girlfriend Te'a Cooper, Penn State Lady Lions guard Ashley Owusu showed her support for the LSU Tigers forward.

"Love this for you gang."

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony, also showed some love to Angel Reese.

"Gorgeous. Love you."

La La Anthony's reaction

An Instagram user, quey_2.0, shared what Reese meant to women's basketball, emphasizing her admiration for the WNBA prospect.

"Yeah 10! You will be forever be great. You started something so amazing. Thank you for all you bring to women's basketball. I love your soul."

Moreover, sports analyst Azhane Bacot shared a short statement of encouragement to the promising basketball forward.

"Go be great sis."

In addition to the words of encouragement that Angel Reese has received, Dallas Wings center Kalani Brown had something to say to her leading up to the draft.

"Say that sis. Only up from here."

Kalani Brown's reaction

Another Instagram user, slim95ive, highlighted that Reese's tactic for this important announcement is smart when factored in how the media will instantly make it a topic of discussion.

"She declared for the WNBA in a Vogue shoot. Give them more to talk about."

Additionally, Reese's fellow LSU Tigers teammate Mikaylah Williams had an interesting description of how she viewed the forward in real life.

"Barbie in real life."

In the Elite Eight matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Angel Reese put up 17 points (7-of-21 shooting), 20 rebounds and three blocks in 36 minutes of playing time before being fouled out of the game with 1:45 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

In her final season with LSU, Reese averaged 18.6 points (47.1% shooting) and 13.4 rebounds per game. Despite coming short of securing back-to-back NCAA championships, Reese still put up incredible individual numbers right from the jump to give herself a good position in the coming draft.

Angel Reese talked about being ready for the WNBA

In her cover shoot with Vogue, Angel Reese talked about her confidence in her ability to make it big in the WNBA, following everything she had accomplished in college.

"I didn't want anything to be basic," Reese said. "I've done everything I wanted to in college. I've won a national championship, I've gotten (Southeastern Conference) Player of the Year, I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

Carrying over the same kind of confidence from the collegiate to the professional level is not a simple process that every athlete can pull off in their careers. It usually takes some adjustment from each one until they finally get accustomed to the level of competition. However, Reese aims to show out with her imminent arrival in the WNBA.