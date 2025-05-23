Jay Bilas opposes March Madness expansion, claims only mid-majors like Steph Curry’s Davidson deserve a look

Talks about March Madness expansion began last year. In June, the NCAA's basketball committees presented the plan after SEC president Greg Sankey asked for more at-large bids for teams from his conference. NCAA president Charlie Baker revealed his support for the plan to expand from 68 teams to a 72-76 team field.

Ad

During an interview with On3's Pete Nakos on Wednesday, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas did not believe in the idea of the March Madness expansion plan. He highlighted Steph Curry's Davidson Wildcats' adventure in the Big Dance in 2009 as an example of more teams in the tournament as an exception.

“I just don’t see the point to it,” Bilas said. “If we start talking about expansion, we’re going to be talking about teams with .500 records getting it in. If we were talking about quality mid-majors, if it was the difference between in 2009 of Steph Curry’s Davidson team losing in the Southern Conference final, and they’d be included, then maybe I’d say, ‘OK, well, that makes sense.’

Ad

Trending

"We’ve put so much into the end of the year, at sometimes taking away from the regular season a little bit. I’m not sure it’s the best thing to do. It’d be like arguing to put more teams into the NBA Playoffs. I just don’t think that makes sense.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the 2008 NCAA Tournament, Curry's No. 10-seeded Davidson Wildcats upset the No. 7-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs in the round of 64. They beat the No. 2-seeded Georgetown Hoyas to reach the Sweet 16, where they also beat the No. 3-seeded Wisconsin Badgers. They finally lost to the No. 1-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the Elite Eight.

Curry averaged 32.0 points in the tournament, which launched him as a household name.

March Madness expansion addressed by NCAA VP

The March Madness expansion talks began in earnest in 2022 when the Southeastern Conference got only six automatic bids. President Greg Sankey raised a complaint about smaller conferences snatching chances away from Power Four conference teams.

Ad

During a segment of "The Field of 68," NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt revealed that the matter of the March Madness expansion was being seriously considered.

"I couldn't predict as I sit here today what the outcome is going to be," Gavitt said. "The committees are giving it more consideration than at any time in my 10-plus years at the NCAA. At the end of the day, there’s no intended outcome here. One outcome is no expansion at all and if there is a recommendation to expand, it would likely be modest in nature."

The men's bracket of the Big Dance has had a field of 64 for 40 years, while the women's bracket has had 64 teams since 1994. Before the Big 12 Tournament, commissioner Brett Yormark, who recently signed a contract extension, supported the March Madness expansion plans, showing the momentum that the idea has gained within the top echelons of college basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here