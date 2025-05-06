Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark signs extension to stay in office till 2030

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has steered the conference through the ravages of expansion and realignment. He was appointed to the position in 2022 after leaving his job as the CEO and President of Business Operations and Strategy for Roc Nation.

On Tuesday, the Big 12's board of directors voted to extend Yormark's contract by three years. His first deal ran until 2027 and the three-year extension will run until 2030.

The decision is set to bring stability in the conference. Yormark has facilitated a lot of potent deals to better the conference's functions. So it was an easy decision to retain him for the foreseeable future.

Brett Yormark has revolutionized the Big 12

Brett Yormark succeeded Bob Bowlsby three years ago. Since then, he has guided the Big 12 during negotiations for a lucrative new television deal and added four programs to the conference after the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns departed for the Southeastern Conference.

Yormark has an impressive resume, having worked as the President and CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE) Global, the company in charge of the home of the Brooklyn Nets. He was poached by Jay Z's Roc Nation in 2019, where he helped to broker a deal with the NFL to become the league's sole live music entertainment.

During last year's Big 12 media days, Yormark revealed that he was not done reshaping and positioning the conference as one of the best in the country.

"I've said from Day 1, we are open for business. I guess you could say that we are open for business now more than ever before. We’ve solidified ourselves as one of the top three conferences in America,” Yormark said. "This is not time to press pause. I will not stop until we are the No. 1 conference in America.

“When I first took the job — and I said it a few times since — I truly want to be a national conference. I want to be in four different time zones. I want fans from coast to coast. But again, it needs to fit in those parameters. Basketball’s a part of it, too.”

Yormark has also explored the possibility of the Big 12 using corporate patches on the official's uniforms to add sponsorship money while using capital investments from private equity firms to raise more capital for programs in the era of revenue-sharing.

Brett Yormark has positioned the Big 12 as one of the eminent leagues in the country in terms of both entertainment and stability after a lucrative $2.28 billion, six-year media rights deal with FOX and ESPN.

