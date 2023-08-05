How much is the Big 12 TV deal worth, and when does it expire? Latest on re-alignment rumors and more

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark signed a TV deal worth $2.3 billion last year, settling most programs and allowing him to embark on an expansionist journey to replace two elite stalwarts.

When the highly marketable Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns departed for the Southeastern Conference, the naysayers proclaimed it the downfall of the Big 12 but Yormark has revitalized a flagging conference.

The six-year Big 12 TV deal runs through to the 2030-2031 season and is one of the most prestigious among the Power Five.

"This deal does not only provides stability for the Big 12 in years to come, but it creates a strong foundation for future growth and innovation," Yormark said.

He managed to add the Cincinnati Bearcats, UCF Knights, Houston Cougars and BYU Cougars to the conference starting last month.

More recently, the Big 12 managed to woo the Colorado Buffaloes to join. CU brings a football program under Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime.

The appeal of that single move is huge for viewer interest and will do wonders for any potential Big 12 TV deal's worth in the future.

Ben Stevens @BenScottStevens Power 5 Conference football TV deals, in order based on annual avg. payout per school:



1. Big Ten (starts 2023) - $80-100 mil

2. SEC (starts 2024) - $70 mil

3. Big 12 (starts 2025) - $31.6 mil

4. ACC (current, thru 2035-36) - $30.6 mil

5. Pac-12 (start TBD) - ~$20 mil reportedly

What does realignment mean for the Big 12 TV deal's worth?

Commissioner Brett Yormark has approached conference realignment and expansion like Thanos approached his agenda for the universe in the Marvel comic books. The first order of business was securing the Big 12 TV deal before going hunting.

He has particularly plundered the Pac-12 with the latest acquisition of the Colorado Buffaloes seen as the death knell for George Kliavkoff's conference.

The Big 12 isn't done yet, with speculation trending towards Arizona also making the switch to Yormark's conference.

He explained his plan for the makeup of the conference in the future.

"I would say if in two years we have not solidified ourselves at 14, I would be a little disappointed," Yormark said. "Just because I’m so bullish on our conference. I think there is really opportunity and possibility out there for us.

"But two years from now, I’d like to see us kind of look at things a little differently and maybe look a little differently. And hopefully, that happens."

Yahoo Sports college football insider Ross Dellenger broke the news that Oregon and Washington were joining the Big Ten from the Pac-12.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff has not been able to agree to a new TV deal leading to antsy programs. Due to unexpected departures, he has been left flailing in the wind as a once competitive conference is in its death throes.

The Power Five seems to be fragmenting into a clear top three and the rest and the Big 12 has commissioner Brett Yormark to thank for steering it past choppy waters to the relative safety of a bumper deal and a stacked conference.