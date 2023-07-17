Colorado & UConn vetted by Big 12 for conference realignment: Latest including networks support, Pac-12 TV deal stalling announcement, & more 

Reports are suggesting that the Big 12 has completed evaluations of Colorado and UConn as potential additions to the conference. The two universities have reportedly had extensive discussions with the conference over the last few months.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark confirmed during last week's media days that the conference remains open for expansion if the opportunity presents itself. Texas and Oklahoma will be exiting the Big 12 in 2024, and the conference is out to find suitable replacements.

Colorado has been a top option for the conference since Deion Sanders was hired as the Buffaloes' football coach. Despite the report that the school is clear to join, it has maintained it won’t jump ship until the Pac-12 presents its new media deal.

UConn, on the other hand, is seen as a strong option to boost the Big 12's basketball appeal. Yormark is motivated to see the conference become more relevant in basketball. He is already counting on newcomer Houston to achieve something big in the sport.

Pac-12 media deal nears deadline

After months of negotiations and constant changes of deadlines, the Pac-12 has established a new television deal deadline, which falls on July 21. This coincides with the conference’s upcoming media days, which will take place in Las Vegas.

With that deadline fast approaching, there are no indications of a breakthrough in the Pac-12 negotiation for a new television broadcast deal with the current one expiring in 2024. Failure to find a new television partner undoubtedly could put the conference on the brink of collapse.

A number of its members are reportedly waiting to see the outcome of the long series of negotiations to determine their position on realignment. However, the Pac-12 is thought to be considering switching to a direct-to-customer model in distributing its content.

Big 12 could expand to 16 teams

With the number of members dropping to 12 after the exit of the Longhorns and Sooners, the Big 12 might decide to expand to 16 like the Big 10. So, the conference could add four new members to its fold in the next expansion cycle.

Colorado remains a top option for the conference, and UConn's basketball prowess makes it attractive. The Big 12 has also been in talks with Arizona, Utah, Gonzaga and a host of others as it bids to stay relevant and competitive. However, it all comes down to the best interest of the conference as the commissioner Brett Yormark has said.

