Brett Yormark net worth: How much is the Big 12 commissioner worth? 

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is the man with a plan. Since being hired for the top job, he has played a huge hand in the constantly dynamic conference expansion and realignment games.

When Yormark stepped into the position, he immediately remarked that the Big 12 was "open for business," and he has ranged far and wide playing the conference realignment games as well as anyone.

Yormark was Jay-Z's Roc Nation's chief operating officer before he was chosen to become Big 12 commissioner. He also served as the Brooklyn Nets' CEO and made the Barclays Center one of the top revenue-earning venues in the nation.

Brett Yormark's net worth is estimated at $24 million by several media outlets. This has been accumulated over years of being an executive.

Joel Klatt @joelklatt

pic.twitter.com/I5Xnm7juL0 This is a really good decision on @CUBuffs part to join @Big12Conference...Frankly, they showed a great deal of patience while the Pac 12 deal never materialized...Below is my conversation with Brett Yormark regarding expansion from @JoelKlattShow

Brett Yormark's coast-to-coast plan

Brett Yormark's expansionist mindset recently netted another program in the Colorado Buffaloes from the Pac-12. He wants to build the most widespread conference, one that spans coast to coast.

He explained his vision for the Big 12 on "The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations":

“When I first took the job — and I said it a few times since — I truly want to be a national conference. I want to be in four different time zones. I want fans from coast to coast. But again, it needs to fit in those parameters. Basketball’s a part of it, too.”

Yormark doesn't just target random programs, he has a plan for consolidating the empire that he's building with a specific type of program.

“We have guiding principles for expansion," he said. "Leadership is critically important. Cultural fit. Geography, athletic performance, brand upside. There are lots of things that go into our decision-making."

When the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners departed for the Southeastern Conference, many fans fretted about their exits.

Brett Yormark's offhand remark about them reassured quite a few people that the man with a plan was in control.

“This conference is bigger than any two schools," Yormark said. "I am excited about the future.”

The Big 12 has lagged behind the SEC and Big Ten revenue-wise, and Yormark sees the addition of prestigious programs as a logical next step to bridge the gap.

He managed to snag a six-year media megadeal in 2022 with Fox Sports and ESPN that runs from the 2025-2026 season to the 2030-2031 season.

Yormark isn't done just yet, with schools like UConn and Gonzaga apparently being targeted to join.

Brett Yormark and his expansionist agenda signals an exciting if occasionally unpopular future for the Big 12, and other conferences are no doubt watching eagerly on how it will all turn out.