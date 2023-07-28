Commish Brett Yormark wants "fans from coast to coast" after poaching Colorado to Big 12

In a massive win for Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, the Colorado Buffaloes officially announced their return to the conference in 2024.

Colorado Board of Regent voted unanimously to exit the Pac-12 on Thursday. It was also reported that the Big 12 presidents and chancellors had an earlier unanimous vote via conference call to accept the university on Wednesday night.

Speaking with Fox Sports' college football analysts Joel Klatt on the new podcast series, "The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations," Brett Yormark revealed what route the Big 12 is taking toward the conference's new series of expansion plans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We have guiding principles for expansion. Leadership is critically important. Cultural fit. Geography, athletic performance, brand upside. There are lots of things that go into our decision-making.

“When I first took the job — and I said it a few times since — I truly want to be a national conference. I want to be in four different time zones. I want fans from coast to coast. But again, it needs to fit in those parameters. Basketball’s a part of it, too,” Yormark said.

Joel Klatt @joelklatt

pic.twitter.com/I5Xnm7juL0 This is a really good decision on @CUBuffs part to join @Big12Conference...Frankly, they showed a great deal of patience while the Pac 12 deal never materialized...Below is my conversation with Brett Yormark regarding expansion from @JoelKlattShow

Brett Yormark wants to disrupt college sports

Since becoming commissioner, Brett Yormark has made it clear that the Big 12 will be open to new possibilities. With experience in professional sports administration, he boldly intended to take college sports to a new level with the Big 12.

One year down the lane, it's evident that Brett Yormark is working towards a prosperous Big 12. The former Roc Nation CEO revealed the conference would continue to execute everything in a much better fashion going forward:

"I made a promise to our staff for the next couple of months that everything that we’re doing, we need to make sure we do it in great fashion. I don’t want anything to be diluted because I’m spreading the staff too thin.”

Barstool Colorado @CUBarstool 𝑩𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑮: The CU Board of Regents has unanimously approved a move to the Big 12



WE’RE COMING HOME! 𝑩𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑮: The CU Board of Regents has unanimously approved a move to the Big 12WE’RE COMING HOME! pic.twitter.com/XzVm5QaxlT

He further noted to Joel Klatt that his administration will introduce more new ideas and initiatives that bring value to the conference and its members:

"We have incredible ideas to create new IP and to develop new initiatives. Things that have never been done in this space before that I know are very transferable and that drive value for our member institutions and create revenue opportunities. I’m really excited about it."

Colorado's addition to the Big 12 augments the new level of attractiveness the conference is building. It also aligns with the dream of Brett Yormark, who is only considering expansion if it adds the needed value.