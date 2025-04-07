Duke superstar Cooper Flagg is likely heading for a new path as he is expected not to return for one more season with the Blue Devils, with the NBA draft becoming his new target.

ESPN's Jay Williams explained why the 18-year-old might decide to leave for the NBA on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday.

The former Duke and NBA player was asked if he sees any Duke players, especially Flagg, coming back to the school, with the kind of relationship they have with Jon Scheyer.

"I mean, as much as I wish that was the case, I just can't see it," Willams said. "I mean, first off, any team that's gonna be up in the lottery is gonna suck, right?

"I mean, that's how they're in the lottery, and ever since they put in the salary cap, it's hard for me to tell anybody not to come out. ... How soon can you get to your next contract? ... Think for Cooper Flagg. Think about how many max contracts he can get, right?

"So, if you're getting to your next contract, three years, fourth year team option, he's gonna be 22. And if you sign another four-year contract, you're gonna be 26. You sign another max contract, you'll be 30, you'll be in your prime. You can probably sign ... four max contracts. So, I'm trying to start that that process as soon as possible."

Williams explained the importance of Flagg exploring options with his agent while considering significant changes in his career. He also believes that he does not see the forward or any other player coming back.

Cooper Flagg saw his team crash out in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament after losing 66-70 to the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars on Saturday. The 2025 Naismith winner had 27 points and seven rebounds in the game.

NCAA Final Four in San Antonio, Texas - Source: Getty

Cooper Flagg opens up on NBA draft

Duke star Cooper Flagg talked about his desire to get drafted to the NBA before Saturday's loss to Houston.

"It would be a blessing for me to get drafted (by any) team in the NBA," he said on Friday. "That’s a dream of mine, to play in the NBA. I would feel completely blessed and honored to play for any team."

Cooper Flagg, the expected No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, was unable to cap off his college career with a title ahead of his anticipated transition to the NBA.

