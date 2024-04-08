“Jealously is a stinky cologne”: $150M worth Dave Portnoy mocks Lynette Woodard over NCAA scoring record comments against Caitlin Clark

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has backed Caitlin Clark after Hall of Famer Lynette Woodard's recent comments on the Iowa superstar's NCAA scoring record.

Portnoy, who is worth $150 million as per CelebrityNetWorth, uploaded a video on Instagram on Sunday with a caption that read:

"How dumb are all these jealous haters of Caitlin Clark? Jealousy is a stinky cologne"

In the video clip, Portnoy lauded Clark for her phenomenal contribution to women's college basketball before brutally mocking Woodard:

"How stupid are these other women, though? How dumb? How hating? Are they? What about the woman who was at some press conference? I guess she was like the all-time leading scorer back in the days of black-and-white TV and horse and buggy. So, like my record didn't get broken because I played with a man's ball. We didn't have a 3-point line."

The video then cuts to Woodaard speaking about her scoring record at Kansas, in which she admits that her record remained unbroken due to the different league rules at the time. Portnoy then said:

"Not our fault you're f****** 100 years old. She broke your f****** record. But more importantly, how dumb are these other WNBA players who are crying? Oh, Caitlin. Why don't you get off? She's elevating your game."

Clark has led the top-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes (33-4) to the national championship game this season, where they will face the No. 1-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks (37-0). The title game will tipoff at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Caitlin Clark will want to leave Iowa with an NCAA championship

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four Previews

Although Caitlin Clark has broken the NCAA scoring record and holds multiple scoring honors at Iowa, she will want to leave the school with a national championship on her resume.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to the national championship game last season, but Iowa fell short at the final hurdle, losing to the LSU Tigers. This time, the Hawkeyes need to hand South Carolina its first loss of the season to lift the title.