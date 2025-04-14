Jim Calhoun's grandson refutes fake reports of Dan Hurley joining Denver Nuggets days after Michael Malone's firing

UConn coach Dan Hurley was rumored to potentially take the job with the Denver Nuggets just a few days after Michael Malone's firing, as per a report from "NBA Insider" Sean Wright on Thursday. However, within a few hours, Jim Calhoun's grandson, Sam, who works as a UConn journalist, refuted the fake reports.
"This is not even close to true," Sam quote-tweeted in response to the fake rumor posted by Wright.
The Nuggets fired Malone and their former general manager, Calvin Booth, on April 8, after losing four straight games. However, the timing of their dismissal was strange, especially with the playoffs just around the corner. Nonetheless, since sacking both Malone and Booth, Denver has posted wins in all three games heading into the postseason.
The Nuggets hired Malone in June 2015. He led them to the NBA championship in 2023. Denver announced that David Adelman will coach the team for the rest of the season.
While Hurley's name was rumored to be in the hat to coach the Nuggets, it appears that the two-time national championship-winning coach will remain at UConn. A source close to NJ Advance Media also confirmed that Hurley is not in the running for the job with the Western Conference giants.
“He’s not involved with it,” the source said about Hurley being rumored to take up the Nuugets' job.
Last summer, after winning his second championship, Hurley turned down a reported six-year, $70-million offer to coach the LA Lakers.
Dan Hurley's UConn was unable to complete historic three-peat of national titles
Dan Hurley's UConn fell short of completing a historic three-peat of national titles this year. The Huskies had won the championship in 2023 and 2024.
They were aiming to win a third successive championship but lost to eventual winners Florida in the second round of March Madness.
Hurley took charge of UConn in 2018. In his tenure with the Huskies, he has compiled a 165–69 record with the program.
