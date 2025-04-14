Jim Calhoun's grandson refutes fake reports of Dan Hurley joining Denver Nuggets days after Michael Malone's firing

UConn coach Dan Hurley was rumored to potentially take the job with the Denver Nuggets just a few days after Michael Malone's firing, as per a report from "NBA Insider" Sean Wright on Thursday. However, within a few hours, Jim Calhoun's grandson, Sam, who works as a UConn journalist, refuted the fake reports.

Ad

"This is not even close to true," Sam quote-tweeted in response to the fake rumor posted by Wright.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Nuggets fired Malone and their former general manager, Calvin Booth, on April 8, after losing four straight games. However, the timing of their dismissal was strange, especially with the playoffs just around the corner. Nonetheless, since sacking both Malone and Booth, Denver has posted wins in all three games heading into the postseason.

The Nuggets hired Malone in June 2015. He led them to the NBA championship in 2023. Denver announced that David Adelman will coach the team for the rest of the season.

Ad

While Hurley's name was rumored to be in the hat to coach the Nuggets, it appears that the two-time national championship-winning coach will remain at UConn. A source close to NJ Advance Media also confirmed that Hurley is not in the running for the job with the Western Conference giants.

“He’s not involved with it,” the source said about Hurley being rumored to take up the Nuugets' job.

Ad

Last summer, after winning his second championship, Hurley turned down a reported six-year, $70-million offer to coach the LA Lakers.

Dan Hurley's UConn was unable to complete historic three-peat of national titles

NCAA Basketball: UConn Huskies HC Dan Hurley - Source: Imagn

Dan Hurley's UConn fell short of completing a historic three-peat of national titles this year. The Huskies had won the championship in 2023 and 2024.

Ad

They were aiming to win a third successive championship but lost to eventual winners Florida in the second round of March Madness.

Hurley took charge of UConn in 2018. In his tenure with the Huskies, he has compiled a 165–69 record with the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More