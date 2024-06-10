After an intense hiring saga in the past week, Dan Hurley is staying at UConn. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the coach has rejected a massive offer from the LA Lakers to continue in college basketball with the Huskies.

Hurley earlier told ESPN that the Lakers made a “compelling case” and presented a “compelling vision” for him to become the next coach of the franchise. He traveled to Southern California on Friday to meet with the Lakers front office executives in a bid to work out a deal.

However, Dan Hurley won't be the next coach of the franchise. His decision to continue at UConn after consecutive national championship titles has led to a widespread reaction among college basketball fans. Let's take a look at some of the reactions online:

"JJ Reddick on the table again!?," tweeted one.

Other reactions to Hurley's rejection of the Lakers' offer are as follows:

"He took JR Smith's advice" a fan claimed.

"Bro just added 5 more years to his life," another fan wrote.

"He used the Lakers as leverage LMFAOOO," another fan commented.

Dan Hurley turned down massive deal to stay at UConn

Dan Hurley will continue his storied tenure at UConn next season after rejecting a mega deal from the LA Lakers. Despite no prior NBA experience, he was offered a six-year deal worth $70 million, which would have made him one of the NBA’s six highest-paid coaches.

Nonetheless, he turned down the mega deal and the opportunity of leading one of the most famed franchises in American sports to continue with the Huskies. He's on a six-year contract worth $32.1 million, which he signed after the 2022-23 season

Before the option of the Lakers came in for Dan Hurley, the UConn athletic department was working on a new deal that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college athletics. Talks on the new contract are expected to intensify after he has chosen to stay with the program.

A third consecutive national championship pursuit

Following the rejection of the offer from the Los Angeles Lakers, Dan Hurley is expected to embark on a mission to win a third consecutive national championship. The Huskies convincingly retained the national title last season, and a three-peat is on the cards.

Should Hurley lead the program to another national championship title in the 2024-25 season, UConn will become the second program, after UCLA, to win three consecutive NCAA Tournaments. This will definitely be a significant milestone in program history.

The Bruins won the college basketball national championship for seven straight seasons, from 1967 to 1973, during the era of John Wooden.

