"John Calipari is a clown": Fans pounce on Arkansas HC online as Razorbacks face Johni Broome, Auburn

The unranked Arkansas Razorbacks, coached by John Calipari, were dealt their third loss in five games on Wednesday. Matched up against the Auburn Tigers, the No. 1-ranked program in the country, Calipari and Co. succumbed 67-60 to the home team, for their ninth defeat of SEC play, 11th overall.

It seems as though the Razorbacks couldn't contain senior star Johni Broome, who finished with a remarkable double-double of 16 markers, 13 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes. Supplementing his charge was junior guard Chad Baker-Mazara and sophomore forward Chaney Johnson, who had 15 and 14 points, respectively, off the bench.

Following another setback, fans pounced on Calipari's squad.

"John Calipari is a clown lol," one user claimed.

"John Calipari has to be one of the biggest crybabies in sports," another said.

"John Calipari’s greatest strength as a coach is yelling at the refs in a heavy Italian accent," another user shared.

"Oh yeah, I forgot, I really really can't stand John Calipari," a user wrote.

For others, they were particularly keen on the Razorbacks as a whole who have seemingly underperformed under Calipari.

"John Calipari’s teams always play like dumbasses," one user posted.

"Call us the Arkansas Razorbacks the way we don't live up to expectations," another user express ed .

"If the Arkansas Razorbacks don't get into the dance during March it's because Coach Cal is recruiting closers into his program to pass in close games under 4 minutes instead of close!," a user pointed out.

This is Calipari's first stint with his newfound team after 15 years at the helm of the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff.

The 66-year-old's only national championship came in 2012 with his former squad. It's ooking like he will need to mesh more with the Arkansas program to clinch the national tournament with them.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are in danger of missing the national tournament

Following back-to-back defeats to the Auburn Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, the Arkansas Razorbacks are in the hot seat of missing the NCAA national tournament in March.

They will have at least four of their five remaining games to have a legitimate shot to get in. Otherwise, their fate will rest at the hands of other programs.

Out of their five matchups left in the regular season, two are against nationally ranked programs, with the 15th-ranked Missouri Tigers coming up next, who they host on Feb. 22.

