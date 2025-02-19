"So sad to see the devastation": John Calipari and wife donate to Kentucky flood relief fund after 14 people die in natural disaster

John Calipari and his wife Ellen Calipari donated to the Governor Beshears relief fund for people affected by the floods in Kentucky. The Arkansas Razorbacks coach shared a heartfelt message on X, urging fans to detach from the rivalries of the court and unite for something bigger than basketball.

"Thoughts and prayers go out to the victims in Eastern Kentucky. Many friends from the area have been sending pictures and sharing the stories. So sad to see the devastation in communities that were already trying to recover from the last natural disaster. My heart breaks for the 14 people who lost their lives, may they rest in peace.

"Ellen and I will be making a donation to Governor Beshears relief fund. We may no longer be residents of Kentucky but know the power of the community and what they can do when they come together. Please join us in donating to the relief fund if you are able," John Calipari's post read.

As per Andy Beshear, governer of Kentucky, more than 300 roads have been closed down in the state and at least 10 bridges have been rendered inaccessible by the natural disaster.

The Kentucky Wildcats have also begun relief initiatives, in partnership with Facilities Management and UK Police. Coach Mark Pope shared that the program is accepting donations to help the victims with non-perishable foods, water and cleaning supplies.

Student Government Association at Gatton Student Center and Pavilion A Information Desk at Chandler Hospital are active drop-off locations.

John Calipari won his first battle in Kentucky

John Calipari's decision to leave Kentucky and join Arkansas in the 2024 offseason sparked a rivalry with his former team. So, when Cal entered the Rupp arena as an opponent for the first time in 15 years, the game kicked off to an intense start.

However, just like his program switch, Cal shocked UK fans once again. The Razorbacks, who had lost six of the previous seven games, generated one of its best shooting nights of the season.

John Calipari's unit shot over 50% from the floor and forced 13 turnovers, handing Kentucky an 89-79 loss.

