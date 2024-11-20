John Calipari finally “happy” after a major change in Arkansas’ game against Pacific

John Calipari endured a difficult period in his maiden season as Arkansas' new coach last week. The Razorbacks narrowly lost to the Baylor Bears on Nov. 9 and were made to toil against the Troy Trojans on Nov. 13, prompting the veteran to vent his frustrations after the 65–49 victory.

The Trojans led the Razorbacks 27–26 after the first half of Wednesday's game. Calipari's side made a comeback on the back of Zvonimir Ivisic's six 3-pointers in the second half to score another home victory.

On Monday, the Razorbacks secured a comfortable 91–72 victory over the Pacific Tigers. Following the win, Calipari said in the postgame press conference he was happy with how they controlled the game.

"The one thing I was really happy with – what was I angry about last game? … The finish of the game," Calipari said. "You saw how you finish a ballgame now, how you’re supposed to.

That made me happy, that we moved it, used clock, score late in the clock. Bang. Do that twice, the game’s over. Now it goes from 12 to whatever, and they don’t have enough time and enough attempts to beat you. They have to learn all this, and so today was a good day for that."

Kentucky transfers push John Calipari and Arkansas to victory

John Calipari and the Razorbacks worked hard during the offseason, assembling the second-best signing class in the nation per On3. The former Kentucky coach drew some of the Wildcats' top talents to his new home, including DJ Wagner Jr., Adou Thierro and top-25 prospect Boogie Fland, who flipped his Kentucky commitment to join him.

John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks scored their third win this season against the Pacific Tigers.

Kentucky transfer Zvonimir Ivisic and Florida Atlantic transfer Johnell Davis joined the trio in the Razorbacks' starting five against the Tigers. Thierro finished as the team's top scorer with 23 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Fland continued his fine start to his freshman season, finishing with 20 points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals. Ivisic and Wagner Jr. finished with 15 and 14 points respectively to cap off a field day for the Razorbacks.

Calipari's side will entertain the Little Rock Trojans at the Bud Walton Arena in their next game, which will take place on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

