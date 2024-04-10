John Calipari's new contract: Arkansas HC's salary details, bonus and more explored

John Calipari officially signed his new contract as the coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday. Calipari left the Kentucky Wildcats to replace former Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman, who joined the USC Trojans last week. A press conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET for the media to pose questions to the new coach.

With Wednesday's announcement, we now know the extent of Calipari's contract, which was earlier reported to be a five-year deal. Let's take a deeper dive into Calipari's new contract and what bonuses and details are associated with it.

John Calipari's new contract at Arkansas

Calipari has signed a five-year contract to become the new coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball program. Per Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports, Calipari will earn a base salary of $7 million per year and a signing bonus of $1 million. He also has a yearly retention bonus of $500,000.

Calipari is taking a sharp wage cut to join Arkansas. Per ESPN, the coach was earning $8.5 million at Kentucky.

The NCAA Tournament bonuses in Calipari's Razorbacks contract are interesting, as he can get additional income depending on how far the program goes in March Madness. He will only get it based on the final position, meaning they will not pile up and get multiple.

Below is a chart of each round and how much money Calipari would earn:

NCAA Tournament Round Bonus Appearance $50,000 Round 2 $100,000 Sweet 16 $250,000 Final Four $350,000 National Championship $500,000

What benefits does John Calipari have in his Arkansas contract?

Calipari also has some additional benefits baked into his deal. One of the non-school related benefits is that he gets club memberships at The Blessing and Fayetteville Athletic Club. He will also get 10 tickets to each home Arkansas game as well as five tickets to any sporting event at the university. Calipari also has access to loan a pair of cars.

What does John Calipari's buyout look like?

The buyout for Calipari will take a percentage he is still owed at the time of his firing from the university. If the school wants to move on, it will be 75% of the remaining salary owed to him. However, if Calipari wants to leave, it is a $6 million buyout.

