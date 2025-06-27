John Calipari's 2025 signee Meleek Thomas sends clear message as Adou Thiero gets selected by LeBron James-led LA Lakers 

Adou Thiero will be playing alongside LeBron James for the LA Lakers next season. The Lakers traded up to land the former Arkansas star with the No. 36 pick and sent a No. 45 pick along with cash to the Minnesota Timberwolves in return.

Soon after Thiero's move to the NBA was confirmed, Meleek Thomas, who committed to John Calipari's Arkansas, sent a message via his Instagram story to the Lakers' newest addition.

"Seen it all the way through. Super proud kid," Thomas wrote on his IG story with a graphic of Thiero in a Lakers uniform.

Image via meleek.thomas Instagram

Thomas had offers from Pittsburgh and UConn among many others, but committed to Arkansas in November. He is likely to play an important role for Calipari's team in the 2025-26 season.

Thomas began his high school career at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After his junior year, he began playing for City Reapers in the Overtime Elite league as a non-professional player to preserve his collegiate eligibility.

Thomas averaged 31.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists while playing in the Overtime Elite regular season. He made 38.1% of his 3s and was named a McDonald’s All-American earlier this year.

How did Adou Thiero fare in his final season at Arkansas?

NCAA Basketball: Former Arkansas star Adou Thiero - Source: Imagn

Adou Thiero played two years at Kentucky before transferring to Arkansas in 2024.

In his lone season with the Razorbacks, Thiero averaged 15.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 1.9 apg. He made 54.5% of his field goals and 25.6% of his 3s.

Thiero helped Arkansas reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, where his team lost 85-83 to Texas Tech.

Although he made a name for himself at the collegiate level, playing in the NBA is likely going to be more challenging. However, Thiero will be able to learn from some of the best players in the league like Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

