John Calipari's son Brad, DJ Wagner and Arkansas teammates react as Karter Knox makes NBA draft decision

Arkansas forward Karter Knox was a key cog in the Razorbacks' sensational run to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament under coach John Calipari.
Knox averaged 8.3 points on 46.2% shooting from the floor and 35% shooting from beyond the arc, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Razorbacks last season.
On Thursday, Knox revealed on Instagram that he had declared for the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining his college basketball eligibility.
"Dear Hog Nation – I want to thank you for the love and support this season," Karter Knox wrote in his announcement post.
"The journey has been a learning experience for me and my teammates, and for that I'm grateful ... I'm excited to announce that I have decided to go through the 2025 NBA Draft process while maintaining my college eligibility."
Knox will be able to attend the NBA Combine where he will receive feedback from NBA teams after individual workouts and will be able to make a final decision on his future.
Prospects will be allowed to withdraw their declarations up to May 28 and return to college basketball.
Knox's Arkansas teammates, including John Calipari's son, Brad Calipari, DJ Wagner and Zvonimir Ivisic reacted to his announcement with tearful and love heart emojis.
"My brotha," Boogie Fland who also declared for the NBA Draft wrote.
Karter Knox was a four-star prospect in the class of 2024, according to ESPN and started the season as a bench option for coach John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks before becoming a starter after Boogie Fland had injured his thumb and required surgery.
Knox became a popular member of the Razorbacks' dressing room and was nicknamed 'the chicken man" by his teammates. During an episode of Morning Rush, 247Sports analyst Travis Branham revealed where the nickname came from.
“He (Knox) has an obsession with McDonald’s McChicken sandwiches,” Branham said.
“When you’re a McDonald’s All-American, all these kids like to call themselves ‘burger boys.’ I wouldn’t be surprised if he was calling himself a chicken man, because when he goes to McDonald’s, he’s rocking out with McChicken sandwiches.”
The Razorbacks forward exploded in the 2025 NCAA Tournament tallying 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in the Razorbacks' 75-66 win over coach Rick Pitino's much-hyped St. John's Red Storm in the second round. He followed it up with 20 points and six rebounds in the Razorbacks' 85-83 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Sweet 16.
Should he decide to press on with his NBA Draft dream, Karter Knox could become one in a long line of NBA prospects molded by John Calipari who has solidified his reputation for producing league-ready players.
